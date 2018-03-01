Nagaland elections 2018: Congress will draw a blank in state, C P Joshi should quit, says PCC chief

Nagaland Congress president Kewe Khape Therie (Spurce: Facebook/Kewe Khape Therie) Nagaland Congress president Kewe Khape Therie (Spurce: Facebook/Kewe Khape Therie)

The knives are out in the Congress over Nagaland, even before counting of votes. A day after Nagaland went to polls, state Congress president Kewe Khape Therie said the party “will draw a blank” as its candidates were on an “abandoned ship.” Singling out C P Joshi, Therie said he should resign as he is responsible for the Congress’s failures in the Northeast, for which he is AICC general secretary-in-charge.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Therie alleged that Joshi even stopped Congress president Rahul Gandhi from visiting Nagaland. Therie said that “in two-and-a-half years” [Joshi took charge in June 2016], Joshi visited the state only once. “I think the Congress will draw a blank as of now because Congress candidates have sailed through an abandoned ship. I don’t think anybody can stand without the support of logistics. I just didn’t like my candidates to resign. So I let them continue but I think nobody wins elections without logistics support,” Therie said. While the Congress had announced 23 candidates initially, five pulled out for lack of funds, leaving only 18 in the fray. Therie said that as early as in August, he had told then Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi that the state unit needs both financial and logistical support.

Asked why the AICC has abandoned Nagaland as he describes it, Therie said, “I don’t know. Joshi would be the best person to answer. He has been in charge of the state for two-and-a-half years. He had visited the state only once, on January 15… And he said it is going to be blank. Nothing is going to happen. I think he is responsible because the Congress president goes by his advice.”

He added, “Our system is that we have in-charges and the Congress president goes by their advice. Joshi also should feel that he is responsible for the Congress’s Northeast failures because he is in charge. If he has any morals, he should step down as in-charge. He has failed in almost all states. In Meghalaya, I don’t know whether they will be able to sustain. He failed in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland… Tripura.”

Joshi did visit a Meghalaya couple of times. “Because there we are ruling. They can give him comfort,” Therie said. He said the high command woke up only after February 3 and claimed Rahul then entrusted Ahmed Patel “to take care of the situation”.

“Ahmed Patel has done whatever was possible in a very short time. Somehow he has been able to at least boost the morale to some extent. I think the AICC had not planned for the Northeast elections. Although we have cautioned them and given our project… in August, repeated in October, November, December and January. They had no plan. As if they were not aware that Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are going to have elections,” he said. Therie said only a handful of people such as AICC secretary K Jayakumar, Pradyut Bordoloi and Captain Praveen Dawar camped in the state.

He said the ground situation in Nagaland was “so good” as the “Christian community were all out against the BJP and in favour of Congress ideologies and principles”. I can only say it was an opportunity lost in Nagaland,” he said.

