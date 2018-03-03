Nagaland Election Results 2018: BJP alliance could win Nagaland lottery

NPF party workers outside DC Kohima office ready with flowers to gift to a candidate even as counting is in progress (Express Photo by Kallol Dey) NPF party workers outside DC Kohima office ready with flowers to gift to a candidate even as counting is in progress (Express Photo by Kallol Dey)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in alliance with the Opposition NDPP, is looking to wrest power from the Naga People’s Front (NPF) that has been in power in Nagaland since 2003. Over three hours into the counting of votes for the 60-member Assembly that began Saturday morning, the NPF and NDPP appeared to be locked in a neck and neck battle for power in the 60-member Assembly. Follow LIVE UPDATES here

The polling was held in 59 seats as former chief minister and National Democratic Progressive Party president Neiphiu Rio was elected unopposed from Northern Angami-II A/C after rival Naga People’s Front (NPF) candidate withdrew from the contest.

NPF fielded candidates in 59 seats with the incumbent Chief Minister TR Zeliang leading the charge. The party enjoys the support of the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Janata Dal (United). Chief Minister Zeliang had earlier met Governor P B Acharya and submitted a letter of support from the two parties for forming the next government. The letter is crucial in case of a fractured mandate as according to an NPF leader “it was important to communicate to the Governor that NPF also has an alliance” when he decides who to invite first to form the government.

Nagaland went to polls on February 27 witnessing a voter turnout of nearly 75 per cent, reflecting a plunge from the previous 90 per cent in the 2013 assembly elections (Express Photo by Kallol Dey) Nagaland went to polls on February 27 witnessing a voter turnout of nearly 75 per cent, reflecting a plunge from the previous 90 per cent in the 2013 assembly elections (Express Photo by Kallol Dey)

Also Read | Northeast Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: BJP marches ahead in Tripura, Nagaland

The NPF contested in alliance with NPP, which fielded as many as 25 candidates in its first ballot in the state. The JD(U), which chose to stay away from the alliance initially, fielded 13 candidates. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has for the first time fielded three candidates this year.

Nagaland went to polls on February 27 witnessing a voter turnout of nearly 75 per cent, reflecting a plunge from the previous 90 per cent in the 2013 assembly elections. The exit polls had projected the BJP-NDPP alliance having an edge over the ruling NPF.

The assembly election was being viewed as a battle between Chief Minister T R Zeliang of NPF, and his predecessor Neiphiu Rio, then of the NPF but now heading his own party — NDPP — in alliance with the BJP.

The NPF concentrated on a regional identity in this election, presenting itself as champions of Nagas. It blamed Rio for creating a situation of instability in the state by forging alliances with the Centre. Meanwhile, the NDPP-BJP alliance tried to take on the role of opposition, calling Zeliang ‘a weak leader’, spearheading the campaign with the slogan “Change is Coming”.

The 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections also gave rise to a debate on the influence of BJP in a Christian-majority state, with the Nagaland Baptist Church Council taking a stance against the party.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd