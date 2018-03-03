Nagaland election results 2018: Full list of winners Nagaland election results 2018: Full list of winners

The BJP-backed Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is at the forefront of the election battle in Nagaland by leading in 21 seats, news agency PTI said while quoting Election Commission sources. The NPF, on the other hand, is leading in 16 seats in 44 constituencies. NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio had been elected unopposed from Northern Angami II last week after his NPF rival withdrew from the contest in Northern Angami-II A/C. The BJP, in alliance with the Rio-led NDPP, are looking to dislodge the NPF which has been in power since 2003.

Chief Minister T R Zeliang has won the battle against NDPP rival Iherie Ndang by over 4,000 votes from Peren constituency. The JD (U), which kept away from the alliance with NPF, has 13 contenders. Election to the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly also saw three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in the fray.

Full list of winners in Nagaland election results 2018 below:

Naga Peoples Front’s Eshak Konyak won Aboi seat by a 905 margin against Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party’s Awan Konyak. Bhartiya Janata Party’s Kazheto Kinimi won Akuluto seat by a 735 margin against Naga Peoples Front’s K Khekah Assumi. Bhartiya Janata Party’s Temjen Imna Along won Alongtaki seat by an 86 margin against Naga Peoples Front’s Dr. Benjongliba Aier. Independent’s Tongpang Ozukum won Angetyongpang seat by a 950 margin against Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party’s Alemtemshi Jamir. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party’s Imtikumzuk won Aonglenden seat by an 88 margin against Naga Peoples Front’s Toshipokba. National People’s Party candidate Shri Imnatiba won Arkakong seat by a 793 margin against Naga Peoples Front’s Shri Nuklutoshi. Naga Peoples Front’s Picto won Atoizu seat by an 838 margin against Bhartiya Janata Party’s K.L. Chishi. Bhartiya Janata Party’s Mmhonlumo Kikon won Bhandari seat by a 312 margin against Naga Peoples Front candidate Achumbemo Kikon. Naga Peoples Front’s Kezhienyi Khalo won Chizami seat by a 403 margin against Bhartiya Janata Party’s Kevechutso Doulu. Naga Peoples Front’s Chotisuh Sazo won Chozuba seat by a 942 margin against Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate Kudecho Khamo. Bhartiya Janata Party’s H Tovihoto Aiyemi won Dimapur-i seat by a 6600 margin against Naga Peoples Front’s Pukhavi Yepthomi. Naga Peoples Front’s Moatoshi Longkumer won Dimapur-ii seat by a 6939 margin against Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate Supulebten. Naga Peoples Front’s Azheto Zimomi won Dimapur-iii seat by a 2138 margin against Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate Tokheho. Bhartiya Janata Party’s N Jacob Zhimomi won Ghaspani-i seat by a 2595 margin against Independent’s Z. Kasheto Yeptho. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party’s Zhaleo Rio won Ghaspani-ii seat by a 4916 margin against Naga Peoples Front’s Dr. Kevingulie Khro. Naga Peoples Front’s Dr. Imtiwapang Aier won Impur seat by a 62 margin against Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party’s T.N. Mannen. Bhartiya Janata Party’s Longrineken won Jangpetkong seat by a 276 margin against Naga Peoples Front’s E.T. Sunup.

