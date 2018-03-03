BJP will form government in Nagaland, but with whom?

Nagaland election results 2018: As predicted by Chief Minister TR Zeliang, NPF has emerged the single largest party bagging 27 seats, while NDPP managed 17. (Express Photo by Kallol Dey) Nagaland election results 2018: As predicted by Chief Minister TR Zeliang, NPF has emerged the single largest party bagging 27 seats, while NDPP managed 17. (Express Photo by Kallol Dey)

As anticipated, election to the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly has thrown up a fractured verdict, but the numbers have sent the state into a tizzy. As predicted by Chief Minister TR Zeliang, NPF has emerged the single largest party bagging 27 seats, while NDPP managed 17. BJP crossed all expectations bagging 12 seats. NPP fell short of expectations managing just 2 seats, and JD(U) won 1.

One seat was won by Independent candidate Tongpang from 24 Angetyongpang A/C, under Mokochung district. While BJP and NDPP sources claim that the alliance will form the government with JD(U), NPP and the Independent candidate in tow, NPF asserts otherwise.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, NPF spokesperson Sebastian Zumvu informed that NPF will form the government with alliance partners and BJP. He claimed that besides alliance partners, the NPF also has the support of the lone winning Independent candidate. Going by his claims, NPF has the magic figure of 31 in the 60-member NLA. “We have the majority. But 31 is not a comfortable number,” he said while claiming, “BJP leaders are in touch with us. Kiren Rijiju will arrive on Sunday and we expect to close the deal with BJP.”

While the NPF spokesperson didn’t confirm if BJP is dumping its ally NDPP, he categorically stated, “NDPP doesn’t have the numbers.”

Meanwhile, sources within the NDPP claimed that the Independent candidate was in a meeting with his party and pledged his support to the BJP-NDPP alliance. NPP has also agreed to break its alliance with NPF and come over to NDPP-BJP alliance.

The National People’s Party and the Janata Dal United are part of the NDA alliance at the centre. NPF also is part of the NDA, but it had decided to go to the polls without long-term ally BJP.

BJP and NDPP official sources could not be reached for comments.

