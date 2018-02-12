All options, including re-election, open after final peace accord: Govt to Naga groups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Friday. (Express photo/Praveen Jain) Prime Minister Narendra Modi after BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Friday. (Express photo/Praveen Jain)

The Centre in its bid to ensure elections in Nagaland is learnt to have assured Naga groups, political parties and armed organisations that all options are open, including re-elections in Nagaland, whenever an accord is finalised with NSCN (IM) and and other Naga groups to pave the way for new leadership.

In recent discussions with armed groups, the Centre, it is learnt, also gave assurances that armed cadres may be absorbed after arriving at a solution. “This is still under discussion. There are a few options that we are looking at and we have sought an opinion from the rebel groups. One of them is to raise an All Naga Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) at the disposal of the state but the Centre can help fund and train them,” said an official.

Polls are expected to be held on February 27 in the state and results will be declared on March 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to campaign on February 22 while BJP president Amit Shah is slated to visit Nagaland before that, sources said.

Talks were necessitated after Naga groups and political parties announced they would boycott polls and called for a “solution before elections”. Sources said back-channel dialogue to break the impasse were on for over a month, and that the filing of over 250 nominations for the polls were a result of these dialogues.

The Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations (CCNTHCO) and 11 political parties, including state BJP leaders (later suspended from the party), on January 29 signed a joint declaration calling for the assembly elections to be “deferred”. While a framework agreement was signed between NSCN (IM) and the Central government in 2015, three years later, Naga groups, political parties and NSCN (IM) demanded the Centre should first finalise the accord and then hold polls.

When contacted, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju refused to elaborate on the talks or the Naga accord. He said: “There has been extensive lobbying and maneuvering to get the election process on track.”

Rijiju is the minister in-charge of Nagaland and, along with Naga interlocutor R N Ravi, is said to have played a pivotal role to end the stalemate with armed rebels while BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav held discussions with political parties, said officials.

Government sources also said that while the NSCN (IM) and armed groups issued a call to boycott elections, the Centre expects the NSCN (IM) not to disrupt the election on February 27 using violence. Security agencies have already chalked out a plan and in consultation with Central forces are planning to extend security cover to candidates who have defied the boycott and filed nominations.

“Till elections, NSCN (IM) cadres and leaders have been instructed not to carry their weapons outside their designated camps even if they are carrying red cards,” said an official. According to NSCN (IM), a red card allows any cadre to move freely with weapons and was one of the terms the Centre agreed to in the cease-fire agreement.

While the demand for Greater Nagalim is still the most contentious issue, the Centre conveyed during talks with Naga leaders that they are working on a solution and needed to hold “broader consultations” with all stake holders including other armed groups.

“The demand has been opposed by adjoining states. We are consulting the leadership and political parties in these states (Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh) to find a solution,” said an official. The map of Greater Nagalim on the NSCN(IM) website comprising “all Naga-inhabited areas” shows 1,20,000 sq km across the Northeast and Myanmar.

