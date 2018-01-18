Nagaland assembly elections: All you need to know

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang (Source: Twitter/@TRZeliang) Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang (Source: Twitter/@TRZeliang)

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the poll dates for the 60-member Nagaland Assembly. The state will vote on February 27 (Tuesday) and counting will be held on March 3, 2018. The results will be declared on the same day. The term of Nagaland legislative assembly is ending on March 13.

In Nagaland, the Naga People’s Front, led by TR Zeliang, is at the helm of the 60-member Nagaland Assembly. The BJP won four seats while the JD(U) bagged one in the last election in 2013. The Democratic Alliance of Nagaland is in power in the state led by the NPF and supported by the BJP. The saffron party, which is trying to make inroads into the state, is in a better position than Congress which seems to be losing its ground as the main opposition party.

Internal tussles in the Naga People’s Front might also end up helping the BJP. Former Nagaland chief minister and Lok Sabha parliamentarian Neiphiu Rio has formed a new political party, breaking ties with the NPF, and may even join hands with the BJP.

In July last year, the internal crisis in the NPF began after 36 MLAs joined TR Zeliang’s camp to oust then Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu, and the two camps signed a document to reconcile and reunite on December 9.

The vexed Naga issue could play a crucial role in the upcoming elections. Though the Framework Agreement for the Naga issue was signed in August 2015, a final settlement is yet to be reached.

Here is all you need to know about Nagaland Assembly elections:

Date of election: February 27

Counting of votes: March 3

Chief Minister: TR Zeliang

Last assembly election results: The last elections for the state assembly were held on 23 February 2013. The ruling Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) won the election with a majority. It won 37 seats. BJP got 2 seats while UDP secured 1. Only 8 Independents won the seats. The polls reported a 90.19 per cent of voter turnout.

The full list of assemblies:

Dimapur-I

Dimapur-II (ST)

Dimapur-III (ST)

Ghaspani-I (ST)

Ghaspani-II (ST)

Tenning (ST)

Peren (ST)

Western Angami (ST)

Kohima Town (ST)

Northern Angami-I (ST)

Northern Angami-II (ST)

Tseminyu (ST)

Pughoboto (ST)

Southern Angami-I (ST)

Southern Angami-II (ST)

Pfutsero (ST)

Chizami (ST)

Chazouba (ST)

Phek (ST)

Meluri (ST)

Tuli (ST)

Arkakong (ST)

Impur (ST)

Angetyongpang (ST)

Mongoya (ST)

Aonglenden (ST)

Mokokchung Town (ST)

Koridang (ST)

Jangpetkong (ST)

Alongtaki (ST)

Akuluto (ST)

Atoizu (ST)

Suruhoto (ST)

Aghunato (ST)

Zunheboto (ST)

Satakha (ST)

Tyui (ST)

Wokha (ST)

Sanis (ST)

Bhandari (ST)

Tizit (ST)

Wakching (ST)

Tapi (ST)

Phomching (ST)

Tehok (ST)

Mon Town (ST)

Aboi (ST)

Moka (ST)

Tamlu (ST)

Longleng (ST)

Noksen (ST)

Longkhim Chare (ST)

Tuensang Sadar-I (ST)

Tuensang Sadar-II (ST)

Tobu (ST)

Noklak (ST)

Thonoknyu (ST)

Shamator Chessore (ST)

Seyochung Sitimi (ST)

Pungro Kiphire (ST)

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd