Nagaland assembly elections: Muscle power, big money, little development to show

Entrance to Khonoma village, central to Nagaland history. (Photo by Dipankar Ghose) Entrance to Khonoma village, central to Nagaland history. (Photo by Dipankar Ghose)

The village of Khonoma is representative of Nagaland — part of what the state was, a symbol of what it can be, of what it is. Thirty kilometres from Kohima, it is the village of Angami Zapu Pfizo, the Naga nationalist leader widely known as the “Father of the Nagas”. It is a village where warriors of the Angami tribe resisted the British in the late 19th century. Amid government efforts since 2005, it is now one of Nagaland’s model villages, and as the tourism department calls it, “Asia’s first green village” with terrace agriculture, and impetus on preserving the eco-diversity of the Dzukou valley it is nestled in.

And yet, every five years, Khonoma is also what nearly every village in Nagaland is: trapped in a vicious cycle of power and money during the elections. In the village of 600 homes, the polls began when its single candidate approached the village council for blessings. “This happens every election, in every village from where one or more candidates are contesting,” said Rekie Angami of Khonoma. “Even when there is none, the village council sits together and decides informally which candidate to back, and make their opinions known. People are free to decide but will mostly will take into account what the council says.”

In Khonoma this year, the decision wasn’t difficult; of the three candidates from Western Angami constituency, only one was from the village. Kevsekho Kruse, of the NDPP, a first-time contestant is a former government engineer, backed by most villagers. It is not always so smooth in Nagaland, when a village council often decides one among many candidates. “Both Chupfuo Angami and Neiphiu Rio are from Touphema village,” an NPF leader told The Indian Express. “Chupfuo did not get the support of the village. Our information is that is why he withdrew, giving Rio victory unopposed from Northern Angami-1.”

From Arkalong and Tuli seats, Mayang Lima and James Yaden approached Gauhati High Court after village councils debarred them from entering their own villages. And while the district election officer has sent notices to both councils, Keshi Angami said, “If your own village doesn’t back you, the others will not come out either because they will believe something is wrong.” State home commissioner Abhishek Singh said: “We have issued official notices to the councils and deployed paramilitary forces. We have ensured security so that they can go to the villages, and issued orders that all candidates should be allowed to go freely to campaign areas.”

Another government official said: “These are small constituencies, so the council is aware of everybody. We used to have cases where the council chief would sit near the polling station to ensure everybody voted the same way. There used to be villages where there was 100% voting one way, but that, with various Election Commission measures over the years, has come down.” In Kohima Wednesday, chief electoral officer Abhijit Sinha stressed: “Every elector should vote by himself and no proxy voting is allowed… Neither the head of the family, nor the village council for the village electors, is allowed to vote for others,” he said.

Then there is money. In a state with under 12 lakh voters for 60 seats, a study carried out by Youthnet, an NGO that ties up with the ADR, found that in 2008, candidates spent Rs 570 crore in four months. In 2013, that number went up to Rs 937 crore, an exercise called Post Election Watch found. Hekani Jakhalu, founder of Youthnet that undertakes the Nagaland Election Watch said, “Both these numbers stunned us, as well as the people of Nagaland. They showed the extent of the problem.”

Asked how money reaches voters, a sitting MLA said, “Candidates have agents in the village, mostly party workers. People are given around Rs 3,000 per voter, sometimes Rs 5,000, or Rs 10,000 per household. At times, candidates try and outbid each other. There are also feasts for the youth, with food and drink (despite prohibition). Sometimes mobiles and other gadgets are given out. I may not want to do it, but this has become the way. Expenditure can be as high as Rs 10 crore.”

The Nagaland Baptist Church Council began a Clean Election Campaign in 2012. Its general secretary, Reverend Zehlou Keyho, said, “People are freely buying and selling votes — Rs 4,000, Rs 5,000, even 20,000 for a big family. So the Church has launched the Clean Election Campaign. We try and tell people that… if you vote properly, development will come, you will get higher prices for your produce, travel will be faster, it will be worth more than just a few thousand rupees.”

On the ground, voters cite another reason for accepting money. Leslie Ao pointed to the state of the Dimapur-Kohima highway, 80 km, which takes more than 3 hours to negotiate. It is reflective, Ao says, of the situation in infrastructure development, health and education. “They come election after election, promising change but nothing has happened. Where does all the money go? When election comes, it is the only time we get any benefit. Why not take advantage?”

Youthnet’s Jakhalu said Nagaland is caught in a vicious cycle. “Because of the money spent during elections, a candidate sells or mortgages land, takes loans, spends his own money. So, when he is in power, he needs to recover all that. Then there begin the thoughts of re-election and where the funds will come from. Where is the source? Development funds — money is siphoned off, there is a compromise on quality on the most basic of needs. And the cycle goes on,” Jakhalu said.

This election has been marked by posters of Clean Election Campaign everywhere, and an increased effort by the EC. Across villages, a few households have put up white flags, signalling they want no money or incentives. Asked how the cycle could be broken, Jakhalu said, “We tell people to take note of the promises, make the candidate put it in writing… This election, if the expenditure is around the same, or rises just 5-10%, as opposed to doubling from 2008 to 2013, it will be a start.”

