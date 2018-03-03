Nagaland Assembly election results today: Ruling party open to alliance on both fronts

Voters at a polling booth in Dimapur. Senior NPF leader Sebastian Zumvu said, “It is in the interest of the Naga people, especially with the ongoing talks, that the ruling party has friendly relations with the Centre.” (Express Photo/Kallol Dey) Voters at a polling booth in Dimapur. Senior NPF leader Sebastian Zumvu said, “It is in the interest of the Naga people, especially with the ongoing talks, that the ruling party has friendly relations with the Centre.” (Express Photo/Kallol Dey)

Even as Nagaland prepares for the Assembly election results on Saturday, and both major players in fray, the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance, claim to be confident of forming the next government, parties have also begun preparations in case of a fractured mandate.

On Thursday, Chief Minister T R Zeliang met Governor P B Acharya and submitted a letter of support from the National People’s Party (NPP) and the JD(U) for forming the next government.

Senior NPF leaders told The Indian Express that the letter was crucial in case of a fractured mandate since much would then depend on who the Governor invites first to form the government.

But despite an apparent dissonance between Zeliang and NPF president Liezietsu, who has seemed averse to tying up with BJP, the party also continues to be open to an alliance with the BJP.

Senior NPF leader Sebastian Zumvu, pointed out a central executive committee resolution of the party in January, “which said that for the interest of peace solution and the Naga people, we want to continue the alliance with BJP”. Zumvu said, “It is in the interest of the Naga people, especially with the ongoing talks, that the ruling party has friendly relations with the Centre.”

The letter of support Zeliang handed over to Governor Acharya is dated February 28 and signed by NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu, NPP president Ato Yepthomi and state JD(U) chief Senchumo Lotha. It states, “…As per agreement between the three parties prior to the elections NPF contested on 58 seats, NPP on 25 seats, and JD(U) on 13 seats. Some of these seats had friendly contests between the alliance partners. The alliance has decided that Shri TR Zeliang will be their Chief Ministerial candidate.”

About the need for the letter, an NPF leader said, “The NDPP-BJP has a clear pre-poll seat-sharing agreement. We were advised to send this letter to properly establish our alliance because there was no (pre-election) seat-sharing. In case NPF doesn’t get simple majority, and the NDPP-BJP alliance ends up with more, it was important to communicate to the Governor that NPF also has an alliance.”

