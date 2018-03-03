  • Associate Sponsor
Election Results 2018

Nagaland Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: NDPP leads in 25 seats, ruling NPF in 22 seats

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2018: At the end of the first hour of counting, former Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP is leading with 25 seats while the ruling NPF is leading in 22 seats.

Nagaland Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Nagaland Assembly Polls Results 2018: The BJP in alliance with Rio-led NDPP will look to oust NPF which has been in power since 2003.

Will the Christian-dominated state of Nagaland allow the BJP juggernaut to roll in? This will be known today as the counting of votes for the 60-member assembly gets underway in the state amid heavy security. However, the polling was conducted for 59 seats with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party chief Neiphiu Rio being elected unopposed from one of the seats.

Rio, the three-time CM and former Lok Sabha MP, who is the chief ministerial candidate for NDPP  this time as well, was declared elected unopposed after his Naga People’s Front (NPF) rival withdrew from the contest in Northern Angami-II A/C. The BJP, in alliance with Rio-led NDPP, will look to oust the NPF that has been in power since 2003.

NPF, which has fielded candidates on 59 seats with Chief Minister TR Zeliang leading from the front, will look to foil Rio’s comeback attempt. NPF goes into the contest with a pre-poll alliance with National People’s Party (NPP), which has fielded 25 candidates despite being barely two-month-old in the state. JD (U), which kept away from alliance with NPF, has 13 contenders. Election to the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly will also see three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in the fray.

Nagaland has witnessed nearly 75 per cent polling with two exit polls giving the BJP-NDPP alliance an edge over the ruling NPF.

  1. 9:41AM
    03 Mar, 18

    At the end of the first hour of counting, initial trends show that former Rio-led NDPP is leading with 25 seats while Zeliang's NPF is leading in 22 seats.

  2. 9:31AM
    03 Mar, 18

    As per initial trends, NDPP is leading in Aonglenden, Aluntaru and Noksen. NPF, on the other hand, is leading in Siyuchong, Mokukchung Town and Tehok. Meanwhile, BJP is leading in Tizit, Longleng and Jangpetkong.

  3. 9:24AM
    03 Mar, 18
    While counting of votes is underway in 22 seats, the main opposition is leading in 13 while the leading Zeliang's NPF is leading in nine seats.

  4. 9:11AM
    03 Mar, 18

    The crowd outside the office of Kohima commissioner on Friday morning. (Express photo)

  5. 8:59AM
    03 Mar, 18

    NDPP is leading in all nine seats where counting is underway.

  6. 8:47AM
    03 Mar, 18
    NDPP leading in four seats, NPF in one

    At present, counting for six seats is underway. While NDPP has managed to secure another two seats, taking the  total number to four, Zeliang's NPF has managed to open its account and is leading in one seat.

  7. 8:40AM
    03 Mar, 18
    NDPP leading in two seats

    As per latest reports, Rio's NDPP is currently leading with two seats in the state.

  8. 8:38AM
    03 Mar, 18

    Polling for 59 of the 60 Assembly seats in the state was held on February 27. A voter turnout of 75 per cent was recorded this year, a major dip from 2013 assembly election when the state had recorded about 90 per cent voter turnout.

  9. 8:22AM
    03 Mar, 18

    Chief minister TR Zeliang on Friday expressed confidence over retaining his seat and putting a stable government in place. Seated on the lawns of his official residence in Kohima after a meeting with some of his senior cabinet colleagues, Zeliang predicted, “Minimum 27.” 

  10. 8:12AM
    03 Mar, 18
    Counting begins in Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya

    The counting of votes for Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya have begun.

  11. 8:11AM
    03 Mar, 18

    Three-time chief minister Neiphiu Rio was declared winner from the Northern Angami-II assembly seat in Kohima district earlier this month after his rival withdrew his nomination. He was elected from the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland in 2014.

  12. 7:58AM
    03 Mar, 18

    The assembly election in Nagaland is largely being seen as a battle between Chief Minister T R Zeliang of NPF, and his predecessor Neiphiu Rio, then of the NPF but now heading his own party — NDPP — in alliance with the BJP.

