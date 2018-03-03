Nagaland Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: NDPP leads in 25 seats, ruling NPF in 22 seats

Nagaland Assembly Polls Results 2018: The BJP in alliance with Rio-led NDPP will look to oust NPF which has been in power since 2003. Nagaland Assembly Polls Results 2018: The BJP in alliance with Rio-led NDPP will look to oust NPF which has been in power since 2003.

Will the Christian-dominated state of Nagaland allow the BJP juggernaut to roll in? This will be known today as the counting of votes for the 60-member assembly gets underway in the state amid heavy security. However, the polling was conducted for 59 seats with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party chief Neiphiu Rio being elected unopposed from one of the seats.

Rio, the three-time CM and former Lok Sabha MP, who is the chief ministerial candidate for NDPP this time as well, was declared elected unopposed after his Naga People’s Front (NPF) rival withdrew from the contest in Northern Angami-II A/C. The BJP, in alliance with Rio-led NDPP, will look to oust the NPF that has been in power since 2003.

NPF, which has fielded candidates on 59 seats with Chief Minister TR Zeliang leading from the front, will look to foil Rio’s comeback attempt. NPF goes into the contest with a pre-poll alliance with National People’s Party (NPP), which has fielded 25 candidates despite being barely two-month-old in the state. JD (U), which kept away from alliance with NPF, has 13 contenders. Election to the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly will also see three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in the fray.

Nagaland has witnessed nearly 75 per cent polling with two exit polls giving the BJP-NDPP alliance an edge over the ruling NPF.

LIVE UPDATES of Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2018 below

