Top Stories

Mizoram sweeps Hornbill International Rock Contest 2017, Avora Records rule

Mizoram's Avora Records, one of the top favorites from the very start of the four-day long event, emerged winners of the Hornbill International Rock Contest 2017.

Written by Kallol Dey | Dimapur | Published: December 9, 2017 12:14 am
Hornbill International Rock Contest, Mizoram, Dimapur, Nagaland, Avora Records, The Prophets, Indian Express News Mizoram’s Pop Rock band Avora Records were adjudged winners.
Top News

It was Mizoram all over the 2017 edition of one of the most-anticipated Rock music events – the Hornbill International Rock Contest. Pop Rock band Avora Records, one of Mizoram’s most prominent bands with a bunch of their successful singles, walked away with the Rs 10 lakh cash award.

Progressive Metal band The Prophets, again from Mizoram, was adjudged 1st runner-up. They bagged Rs 5 lakh. In third place was Perfect Stick Figure Illustrations from Sikkim who were awarded Rs 3.5 lakh.

The three winners were also awarded sound gear gift hampers from Artist Aloud.

Even in the individual category, it was Mizoram who won three awards. Ronnie and Gordon, both from The Prophets (Mizoram) were adjudged Best Vocalist and Best Bassist respectively. Ruata Renthlei of Avora Records (Mizoram) was declared the Best Guitarist. Maverick John Raj Swami of Highway 69 (Jharkhand) was the clear favorite for the Best Drummer award. Yellow Beacon was declared the best Nagaland band.

The Top Three of HIRC 2017

Winner – Avora Records, Aizawl (Mizoram)
Band members – Stephen Hnamte (vocals), Ruata Renthlei (guitarist), Lalkhawsiama (guitarist), Lalchhhuankima (bassist), Lalsangzuala (drummer)

1st Runner-Up – The Prophets, Aizawl (Mizoram)
Ronnie (vocals), Eric Renza (guitarist), Gordon (bassist), Samuel (keyboards), Mamoia Colney (drummer)

2nd Runner-up – Perfect Stick Figure Illustrations, Gangtok (Sikkim)
band members – Saurav Moktan (vocals), Sameer Pradhan (bassist), Karam Moktan (drummer), Varun Rao (guitarist), Lee Yong Lepcha (guitarist)

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 08: Latest News