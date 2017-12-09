Mizoram sweeps Hornbill International Rock Contest 2017, Avora Records rule

Mizoram’s Pop Rock band Avora Records were adjudged winners. Mizoram’s Pop Rock band Avora Records were adjudged winners.

It was Mizoram all over the 2017 edition of one of the most-anticipated Rock music events – the Hornbill International Rock Contest. Pop Rock band Avora Records, one of Mizoram’s most prominent bands with a bunch of their successful singles, walked away with the Rs 10 lakh cash award.

Progressive Metal band The Prophets, again from Mizoram, was adjudged 1st runner-up. They bagged Rs 5 lakh. In third place was Perfect Stick Figure Illustrations from Sikkim who were awarded Rs 3.5 lakh.

The three winners were also awarded sound gear gift hampers from Artist Aloud.

Even in the individual category, it was Mizoram who won three awards. Ronnie and Gordon, both from The Prophets (Mizoram) were adjudged Best Vocalist and Best Bassist respectively. Ruata Renthlei of Avora Records (Mizoram) was declared the Best Guitarist. Maverick John Raj Swami of Highway 69 (Jharkhand) was the clear favorite for the Best Drummer award. Yellow Beacon was declared the best Nagaland band.

The Top Three of HIRC 2017

Winner – Avora Records, Aizawl (Mizoram)

Band members – Stephen Hnamte (vocals), Ruata Renthlei (guitarist), Lalkhawsiama (guitarist), Lalchhhuankima (bassist), Lalsangzuala (drummer)

1st Runner-Up – The Prophets, Aizawl (Mizoram)

Ronnie (vocals), Eric Renza (guitarist), Gordon (bassist), Samuel (keyboards), Mamoia Colney (drummer)

2nd Runner-up – Perfect Stick Figure Illustrations, Gangtok (Sikkim)

band members – Saurav Moktan (vocals), Sameer Pradhan (bassist), Karam Moktan (drummer), Varun Rao (guitarist), Lee Yong Lepcha (guitarist)

