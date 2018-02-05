Imposed polls not acceptable to Nagas, says NSCN(IM)

Through the statement, it also warned members of the NSCN(IM) of serious consequences for defying the decision to boycott the election. (File photo) Through the statement, it also warned members of the NSCN(IM) of serious consequences for defying the decision to boycott the election. (File photo)

A day after four major political parties — the BJP, Congress, Naga People’s Front (NPF) and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) — made it clear that they would take part in the ensuing Nagaland assembly elections, the NSCN(IM) Sunday said an “imposed” election was not acceptable.

“We fully support the prudent decision of the Naga people for solution of the Naga issue and hence, not to go for election. We will stand by this decision to the end. We reiterate our stand that imposed election will not be acceptable to the Naga people,” a statement issued by the NSCN(IM)’s “Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim” said Sunday.

Through the statement, it also warned members of the NSCN(IM) of serious consequences for defying the decision to boycott the election. “Serious consequences as per the Ajha (decree) of the government shall be imposed on any national worker found defying the decision of the Naga people,” it said.

Stating that it appreciated the wisdom of Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations (CCNTHCO), the churches, tribal bodies, Naga Mothers, Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), and other groups “for their earnest and consistent decision to stand by the Naga people’s will”, the NSCN(IM) said it would not betray the trust on it “by God and the Naga people”.

“The NSCN shall uphold historical and political rights of the Nagas and sincerely endeavour to negotiate an honourable political settlement based on unique history and situation of the Nagas…” it said.

