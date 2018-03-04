How BJP made Naga inroads

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav with former Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio in Dimapur Saturday. (Express Photo) BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav with former Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio in Dimapur Saturday. (Express Photo)

Before the elections, the BJP was under attack, apart from rival parties, also from the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC), the most powerful church body in a Christian-majority state.

On Saturday, as the BJP notched up 12 seats — its previous best in Nagaland was seven, and the party had a solitary seat in 2013 elections — from the 20 it contested, and raised the vote-share from 1.75 per cent in 2013 to 14.4 per cent, many BJP leaders pointed out a speech by Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju at Old Ralan, a small village in Bhandari constituency, a day before campaigning wound up.

While NBCC asked the people to be careful of voting to spread Hindutva in a Christian-majority state, and the Congress president of ruling NPF Shurozelie Liezietsu taking it up subsequently, Rijiju said at the small meeting, “All day they keep saying Christian, Christian. They have nothing else to say, nothing else to offer. The Congress is finished…. Jawaharlal Nehru didn’t want Christians to go to Andaman and Nicorbar Islands and come to the Northeast; (he) said it would erode culture. But has it? They (Congress) didn’t allow Mother Teresa to go to Arunachal Pradesh. As for NPF, for so long they were with us…they said we are the best to work with…. Everyone is intelligent.”

Mhonlumo Kikin, former minister who won from Bhandari, had told The Indian Express, “This is just what political activists will keep saying. But on the ground there is no discussion about this (Christians versus Hindutva). All the candidates are Christians and Nagas — all people want to hear is what you can bring for us in terms of development.”

Another key aspect in BJP’s rise in Nagaland is the party effectively presenting itself as the opposition, and the harbinger of change, despite being in government. While on the face if it BJP separated from NPF following disagreements on seat-sharing, once it did chose NDPP, it aggressively advertised the friendship between Neihiu Rio and PM Narendra Modi. In a state plagued by instability, ironically much of it caused by Rio’s move to Delhi, his subsequent return and crumbling infrastructure, BJP found a way to capitalise on anti-incumbency despite being in government.

The BJP also capitalised on the reality that Nagaland generates very little of its own revenue and depends on support from the Centre. At his rally in Tuensang, Modi ended his speech with the idea of “two engines” propelling Nagaland if the BJP-NDPP is voted in: one engine being the state, the other the Centre.

