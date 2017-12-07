Hornbill International Rock Contest: Nine bands to battle it out in grand finale on Friday

Highway 69 from Ranchi belting it out on the last day of prelims of HIRC 2017. Highway 69 from Ranchi belting it out on the last day of prelims of HIRC 2017.

Two bands each from Mizoram, Nagaland and West Bengal, one each from New Delhi, Jharkhand and Sikkim will be raising a storm on Friday at the finale of the top-billed Hornbill International Rock Contest (HIRC) 2017 at Dimapur. The preliminary round, which kicked off on December 5, ended late night on Thursday with nine bands selected out of 25.

The HIRC has on offer Rs 18.5 lakhs as cash award in addition to music gears and gift hampers for winners in the individual category. The nine bands will be vying for a whopping Rs 10 lakh cash award which is up for grabs for the best of the best. The first runner-up will walk away with Rs 5 Lakh and the second with Rs 3.5 lakh.

The judges for the contest are Uday Benegal, frontman of Indus Creed; Soumini Sridhara Paul, vice-president of Artist Aloud (Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd); Mhaseve Tetseo, session guitarist of some top Naga bands.

The grand finale of the HIRC 2017 will be hosted by popular Naga musician Moanungsang with the winner of the 2016 edition of HIRC, making a special appearance. The event is being managed by LiveNow Events.

The cash award for the first two winners of this year’s HIRC is sponsored by the Government of Nagaland while the award for the 2nd runner-up is sponsored by Mahindra.

The bands competing for the Grand Finale of the HIRC 2017 are – Avora Records (Aizawl), Genre- Pop Rock; The Prophets (Aizawl), Genre -Progressive Metal; Highway 69 (Ranchi), Genre- Dead Metal, Fluff Paradox (New Delhi), Genre- Dead Metal; Mount Groove (Darjeeling), Genre- Contemporary Jazz; Radio City (Kohima), Genre- Alternative; Yellow Beacon (Dimapur), Genre- Alternative; Doodles (Kalimpong), Genre- Funk Rock; and Perfect Stick Figure Illustrations (Gangtok), Genre- Alternative.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd