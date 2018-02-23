BJP Chief Amit Shah’s visit to Dimapur cancelled

BJP President Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File) BJP President Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File)

BJP national president Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Dimapur today was cancelled on health grounds, a senior leader of the party’s state unit said here. Shah was scheduled to address an election rally here but his visit was called off on health grounds, BJP Media Cell convener K James Vizo said.

Nagaland will go to polls for the 60-member Assembly on February 27 and votes would be counted on March 3.

The BJP has entered into a seat-sharing agreement with the newly-floated regional party National Democratic Peoples’ Party. The NDPP will contest in 40 seats and the BJP in 20.

