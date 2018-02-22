Nagaland election: Congress says Prime Minister Modi repeating 2014 promises

PM Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) PM Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in Nagaland, the Congress Party claimed he was just repeating old promises. The party also termed National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) chief ministerial candidate and Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio the “Nathuram Godse” of the BJP.

At a press conference in Dimapur, organised as Modi was departing from Tuensang after addressing a rally, the Congress dissed the promises made by the Prime Minister to the people of North East and particularly Nagaland with AICC observer for Nagaland Pradyut Bordoloi claiming what Modi is promising today are repeats of what he said during his visit to Nagaland in 2014, and that in actuality he has robbed North East of economic developments. “This prime minister is a liar of the third order,” Bordoloi said.

The Congress leaders’ tirade was largely focussed on the “communal and divisive politics” of Modi and BJP. Castigating the saffron party, Bordoloi said, “They (BJP) want to swamp the identity of Naga people by imposing alien ethos that is not in the DNA of people of North East.”

The Congress leader then hit out at Rio for playing into BJP’s hands for his own political gain. Bordoloi claimed that within the BJP party at the centre, Neiphiu Rio is called “Nathuram Godse.” He opined that by going with the BJP to the polls, Rio has allowed the “RSS demons” to sneak into Nagaland and kill Nagas’ ethos and aspirations.

Supplementing Bordoloi, AICC observer Capt. Praveen Davar stressed that “Rio has dug his own grave because people do not like anybody with communal intentions.”

On why the Congress has not been able to put up a strong front for the Nagaland polls, the Congress leaders claimed that they were unprepared as they respected the aspirations of the Naga people regarding early settlement of the Naga political issue, and respected the signed declaration to stay away from elections. Bordoloi also asserted that while the Congress doesn’t have as much money as what the BJP is spending in Nagaland elections, there is also “no question of matching what BJP spends as we are in solidarity with clean election campaign.”

