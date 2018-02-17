Nagaland BJP writes to EC against Odisha Governor

Odisha Governor and former Nagaland Chief Minister S C Jamir Odisha Governor and former Nagaland Chief Minister S C Jamir

The Nagaland BJP has written to the state Chief Electoral Officer, accusing Odisha Governor and former Nagaland Chief Minister S C Jamir of campaigning for Congress and NPF candidates in the Assembly elections.

In a letter to the CEO, BJP state general secretary Eduzu Theluo wrote, “I have the honour to state that Dr SC Jamir, present Governor of Odisha is stationed in Mokukchung town and campaigning for the state assembly election 2018 for particular candidate like the Indian National Congress candidates and NPF candidates.

The Nagaland BJP strongly protests his involvement in the electioneering process as he is supposed to maintain neutrality as per the Constitution of India. The Governor should uphold the integrity and respect the Governor’s office…” The office of the Governor did not respond to requests for comment.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App