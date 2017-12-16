Modi in Northeast LIVE UPDATES: PM inaugurates Tuirial Hydropower Project in Mizoram

PM Narendra Modi in Meghalaya (PMOIndia/Twitter) PM Narendra Modi in Meghalaya (PMOIndia/Twitter)

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Mizoram and Meghalaya next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies and inaugurate a slew of development projects in the two northeastern states on Saturday.

The PM is slated to inaugurate a hydroelectric project at Aizawl in the morning. Later in the day, he will address another rally in Shillong, announce the opening of a party office and unveil a plaque for the Shillong-Tura National Highway. “This project will improve connectivity and further economic growth,” Modi said on Friday.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner P S Dkhar told PTI Modi was likely to land at the Upper Shillong helipad around 1 pm.

Modi in Northeast LIVE updates

10.25 am: “Northeast ko vishesh dhyaan mein rakhte huye DoNER ministry ne Rs 100 crore se ek venture fund bhi banaya hai. Mera Mizoram ke naujawan se aagrah hai ki woh kendra sarkar ki in yojanaon ka zyada se zyada faayda uthaaye,” says Modi.

10.22 am: Modi said his government intends to work towards turning northeastern states into power surplus states so that they can provide power to other states.

10.20 am: Modi said: “The project was first cleared by the Union Government of PM Vajpayee ji, way back in 1998 but got delayed. The completion of this project is a reflection of our commitment to complete ongoing projects and usher in a new era of development in the North Eastern region.” The PM also said the project will boost eco-tourism and provide a source of assured drinking water supply

10.18 am: “Today we gather here to celebrate a significant mile-stone in the history of Mizoram: the completion and dedication of the 60 Mega-Watt Tuirial Hydropower Project. It is the first large hydropower project in Mizoram. It will boost the socio-economic development of the State,” says PM.

10.14 am: Modi said that during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, significant work was done for the development of the Northeast. “We have taken forward this vision and are devoting resources for the progress of the Northeast. My ministerial colleagues are frequently visiting the Northeast,” he added.

10.12 am: “We are working with a vision that in order to share your problems and issues, you won’t have to come to Delhi. Instead, Delhi would come and work for you. We have named a policy on this as well,” says Modi. “There have been over 150 Ministerial visits,” he said while elaborating on the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER).

10.10 am: “My visit to this beautiful state today, brings back fond memories of time spent with the people of Mizoram: PM Modi in Aizwal, also wishes people Merry Christmas & Happy New Year,” says Modi.

10.00 am: PM Modi reaches to inaugurate Tuirial Hydropower Project in Mizoram.

9.45 am: “Giving wings to our Yuva Shakti, DoNER has set up a Rs. 100 crore Northeast Venture Capital Fund. Tomorrow I will be distributing cheques to entrepreneurs from this fund. A spirit of enterprise among the Northeast’s youth augurs well for the empowerment of the region,” Modi tweeted on Friday.

9.40 am: “We see immense potential in the Northeast and are committed to doing everything for the region’s overall progress,” Modi wrote on Twitter on Friday while sharing an infographic on “unprecedented” scale of development for “vibrant north east.”

We see immense potential in the Northeast and are committed to doing everything for the region’s overall progress. pic.twitter.com/9b7NByXAHc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2017

9.30 am: PM Modi reaches Aizawl. “Looking forward to interacting with the people of Mizoram,” he wrote on Twitter.

9.20 am: Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the PM’s visit. BJP leader Bashai Khongwir said leaders from different parts of Meghalaya will be attending the rally on Saturday.

