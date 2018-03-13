Mizoram: 200 grams heroin seized, two persons arrested

Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials have seized 200 grams of heroin from two places here and arrested two persons, official sources said on Tuesday. The contraband, reportedly smuggled from Myanmar on Monday. It is worth around Rs seven lakh in the local market, the sources said. A couple hailing from avillage near here and another woman from a village bordering Myanmar were arrested in this connection.

The accused were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and were remanded to judicial custody by the Special Judge (ND and PS Act) on Tuesday.

