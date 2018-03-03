Will keep cards close to chest: Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma on forming next government

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma. (Source: Express Archive) Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma. (Source: Express Archive)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Saturday said the election results were not on expected lines and he would keep his cards close to his chest with regard to the Congress forming government in the state. Sangma’s comments came as the trends suggested Meghalaya was heading for a hung Assembly. “The results were not on expected lines, but I am still looking forward,” he told PTI.

Asked if the Congress would be able to form government again in Meghalaya, Sangma said he would not like to reveal his party’s plan now. “I would like to keep my cards close to the chest,” he said. Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly were held on February 27. According to the available trends for Meghalaya, the Congress has won nine seats and is leading in 11. The NPP has won three seats and is ahead in 16 seats.

The BJP is leading in two seats. Smaller parties and Independents have grabbed six seats and forged ahead in 12 seats. The Congress has been in power in Meghalaya since 2003 and Sangma has been at the helm of affairs since 2010. After the Assembly elections in Manipur and Goa threw hung verdicts last year, the BJP was able to form governments there with the help of smaller parties and Independents.

Facing a similar situation, the BJP has asked Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to rush to Meghalaya for holding talks with smaller parties and Independents. The Congress has also rushed senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath to Shillong.

