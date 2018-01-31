Rahul Gandhi in Shillong: Congress will protect your culture

Rahul Gandhi with CM Mukul Sangma in Shillong on Tuesday. (Dasarath Deka) Rahul Gandhi with CM Mukul Sangma in Shillong on Tuesday. (Dasarath Deka)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday set the ball rolling for his party for the upcoming Assembly election in Meghalaya by assuring the people of the predominantly Christian state that his party would defend their culture and way of thinking.

“We will defend your culture, your way of thinking. Be proud of your heritage, of your culture, of your language, your religion. We are all proud of you,” Rahul said after attending a concert called “Celebration for Peace” on Tuesday evening, organised by the Congress to kick off its Meghalaya campaign.

Rahul, without naming the BJP, asked the people to stay alert against “spread of hatred”. “It is very important that all of us realise that this country is strongest when we love and respect each other. And when we fight with each other, when we spread hatred, we are not only weakening our country, but we are disrespecting our people, our past, our future,” he said. “India’s strength is in our diverse culture, our diverse languages, our diverse ways of thinking. We are strongest when all of us stand together. I think every single state has a space in India. Their dreams and aspirations are equally important. It does not matter how small a state is.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul arrived in Guwahati and took a chopper to Jowai in West Jaintia Hills district, about 160 km from Shillong, where he addressed a election rally. Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27.

