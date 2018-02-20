Rahul Gandhi in Meghalaya LIVE UPDATES: On campaign trail, Congress chief to address rallies in poll-bound state

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Meghalaya (Express photo/Javed Raja/File) Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Meghalaya (Express photo/Javed Raja/File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is all set for a two-day visit to Meghalaya, a week before the state goes to polls. Gandhi will address three rallies on Tuesday. He is scheduled to hold a public meeting at Mingchengram Cultural Club Play Ground in North Garo Hills. Later in the afternoon, he is expected to address a rally in the Garobadha followed by a Jan Sampark programme at Tura district.

This is Gandhi’s second visit to the state. On his earlier visit, Gandhi had kicked off the party’s campaign in the state with a concert called “Celebration for Peace.” Without naming BJP, Rahul Gandhi asked the people to stay alert against “spread of hatred”. “When we fight with each other, when we spread hatred, we are not only weakening our country, but we are disrespecting our people, our past, our future.” “We will defend your culture, your way of thinking. Be proud of your heritage, of your culture, of your language, your religion. We are all proud of you,” he added. He also met religious heads and heads of various traditional institutions in the state during his visit.

Meghalaya has 18.3 lakh voters of which 42,843 are new voters for the February 27 assembly elections. The results will be announced on March 3.

