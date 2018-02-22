My vision for the Northeast is transformation by transportation: PM Modi

Ensuring power for all in Nagaland, Modi assured that ” with determination, we need to change the current situation.” Ensuring power for all in Nagaland, Modi assured that ” with determination, we need to change the current situation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday addressed election rallies in poll-bound Nagaland and Meghalaya. In his first stop over at Tuensang district of Nagaland, PM Modi called on the people of the state to vote for the BJP-NDPP alliance adding that it would plug the loopholes causing wastage of public money and work towards improving road connectivity in the state. “My vision for the Northeast is transformation by transportation,” he said during an election meeting at Tuensang.

Aiming for BJP’s victory, he said that in less than four years, the Centre has added 500 kms of national highways and plans to invest more than Rs 10,000 crore in the roads of Nagaland. Ensuring power for all in Nagaland, Modi assured that ” with determination, we need to change the current situation.” He also added that the central government will spend around Rs 1,800 crore for making the state capital Kohima a Smart City.

Later in the day, addressing an election rally in Phulbari in Meghalaya, he slammed the state government saying that it has wasted 50 years in power and urged people to give BJP one opportunity to bring growth in Northeast.

“Meghalaya needs a double engine for growth. A BJP led Government at Centre and a BJP Government in the state. If Meghalaya is properly connected with rest of India through road, rail and air, then it can transform lives of people in the state,” said PM Modi at the rally.

“What is the reason that even if crores of rupees are released by Delhi for roads, there no roads to be seen in Meghalaya?”

“Why is the Congress government in Meghalaya not discussing development? Why are they not telling the people about their development works? They are only busy in blaming ‘Modi’,” added Modi.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma, Prime Minister Modi said that despite him being a doctor, the health infrastructure was bad in the state.

“The Chief Minister of Meghalaya is a doctor but look at the condition of health infrastructure in the state. It is in ruins. Women and children have to suffer due to lack of proper health facilities,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Making a strong pitch in both the states, PM Modi said organic farming has a big market globally and the entire Northeast has immense potential for it.

Both Meghalaya and Nagaland will be going on polls on February 27 and results will be announced on March 3.

The BJP has fielded 47 candidates for the 60-seat Assembly election in Meghalaya where Congress is in power. In Nagaland, BJP severed its ties with its 15-year-old ally Naga People’s Front (NPF) and forged an alliance with the newly-formed Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) headed by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

