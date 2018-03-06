NPP’s Conrad Sangma sworn in as Chief Minister of Meghalaya

Conrad Sangma takes oath as Chief Minister of Meghalaya. (ANI) Conrad Sangma takes oath as Chief Minister of Meghalaya. (ANI)

National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma took oath on Tuesday as Chief Minister of Meghalaya in a ceremony presided over by Governor Ganga Prasad in state capital Shillong. Eleven ministers were also sworn in at the ceremony. “We (are) clear on our agenda of good governance, many sectors need to be looked into. Real challenge and work starts today. We will work to take our state forward,” Sangma said.

The ceremony was attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief Amit Shah. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was also present. “I congratulate Conrad Sangma. There was a perception that only Congress party can survive in the north-east but now that BJP has gained victory here that perception will change,” Union Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Sangma is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Tura constituency. He had met Governor Prasad on Sunday and staked claim to form the new government with the support of 34 MLAs in the 60-member assembly.

Congratulations to @SangmaConrad on taking oath as Meghalaya CM. I also congratulate all others who were sworn-in today. My best wishes to this team as it begins work towards fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the people of Meghalaya. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 6, 2018

Conrad Sangma succeeds Mukul Sangma of the Congress that was at the helm in the state for 10 years.

Sangma claimed the support of 19 NPP MLAs of the NPP, six United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs, four from People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and two each of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP and an Independent MLAs’ support.

Saturday results of the assembly elections had thrown up a fractured mandate with the Congress emerging as the single largest, only marginally ahead of the NPP, but failing to stitch a post-poll alliance.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd