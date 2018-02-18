NCP candidate Jonathone Sangma shot dead in poll-bound Meghalaya: Local media

Jonathone Sangma, Nationalist Congress Party candidate for Meghalaya Assembly elections, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday. (Representational) Jonathone Sangma, Nationalist Congress Party candidate for Meghalaya Assembly elections, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday. (Representational)

Jonathone Sangma, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate for Meghalaya Assembly elections, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified assailants at Samanda, East Garo Hills, on Sunday. Sangma was contesting the polls from Williamnagar seat. According to local media reports, the incident took place when the NCP leader was returning home in Williamnagar, after attending campaigns in Sobokgre and Nabokgre.

Expressing his condolences on the sudden loss of NCP candidate, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma on Sunday tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the unexpected loss of Jonathone N Sangma. My heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones. The blood of innocents spilled by the enemies of the State will not disturb the peace in Meghalaya.”

Sangma recently joined the party after he met state party president Saleng A Sangma and expressed his wish to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections on its ticket. Polling in Meghalaya is scheduled for February 27.

This desperate act will not be tolerated. The perpetrators of the crime will be apprehended expeditiously and brought to book. — Mukul Sangma (@mukulsangma) February 18, 2018

