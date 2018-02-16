Meghalaya will be model, corruption-free state in five years: Amit Shah in Shillong

BJP President Amit described the outgoing Congress government of Mukul Sangma as “the most corrupt state” of the country. (Express photo by Oinam Anand) BJP President Amit described the outgoing Congress government of Mukul Sangma as “the most corrupt state” of the country. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

The BJP once voted to power in the state, would convert Meghalaya into a model, corruption-free state in the next five years, the party’s national president Amit Shah said on Friday. “Vote for the BJP, install a BJP government here, and we will convert Meghalaya to a model state of the entire country through agriculture, IT, better road connectivity and tourism development. In fact, Meghalaya will become the hottest tourist destination in the next five years,” he said.

Addressing a rally in the Meghalaya capital, which did not attract a significant crowd, Shah described the outgoing Congress government of Mukul Sangma as “the most corrupt” of the country, one that broke records by creating scam after scam. “The Congress government of Mukul Sangma was one of the most corrupt governments in the country. It created a record of sorts through a series of scams. There is a long list of scams that took place during 10 years of Congress government in Meghalaya. The mining scam, the PHED scam, the police recruitment scam, the teacher appointment scam, the sugar scam,.. there is no end to it,” Shah said.

The BJP president accused the Congress government of selling various items under the public distribution system meant for people of Meghalaya, outside the state. “PDS items meant for people of Meghalaya did not reach them. Instead, those were sold outside the state by the Congress government,” he said. He said that all development work in the state had come to a standstill during 10 years of Congress rule in Meghalaya. “Coal mining has come to a standstill affecting the livelihood of thousands of families. Tourism activities have gone down. No new investments came to the state. No new jobs were created,” Shah said.

“Instead, frustration had reached such a level that there has been a 45 per cent increase in the rate of suicide among youth, while crimes against women has gone up by 30 per cent. Look at healthcare. Meghalaya is facing 70 per cent shortage of doctors. Look at villages. There is no regular electricity supply there. Look at schools. There is a 70 per cent shortage of science and maths teachers,” the BJP president said, holding the Congress government responsible for this dismal state of affairs.

Shah said, in sharp contrast, the situation had drastically improved in all BJP-ruled states. “People in the BJP-ruled states have 24×7 electricity. The healthcare scenario has changed. More and more jobs are being created. All villages are getting connected by roads and every youth is being provided livelihood opportunities,” he said, asking the people to vote for the BJP.

Wondering why Meghalaya had lagged behind despite having a Congress government here when there was a Congress government at the Centre too during the same time, the BJP national president said the Narendra Modi government had allocated huge sums of money to the state. “The 13th Finance Commission had given Meghalaya only Rs 5,817 crore. After Narendra Modi became the prime minister, the 14th Finance Commission allocated Rs 25,417 crore to the state. There has been a hike of nearly Rs 20,000 crore,” he said.

Asking people to find out what had happened to increased allocation of funds by the Centre to Meghalaya during the last four years, Shah said that the Congress government could not spend the funds properly. “Had they really utilised the funds well, the condition of Shillong traffic would not have been so pathetic today. Go and find out what houses of Congress leaders looked like 10 years ago what they look like now. Tin-roofed small houses have given way to multi-storeyed buildings and big cars,” the BJP president said.

