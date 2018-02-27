Meghalaya RJ faces flak for airing ‘objectionable’ content on poll day

The channel, however, aired an apology by the RJ soon after and said “influencing the voters” was not its intention. The channel, however, aired an apology by the RJ soon after and said “influencing the voters” was not its intention.

A private radio station in Shillong came under fire from the BJP on Tuesday for allegedly airing “objectionable” content in violation of the model code of conduct. Polling for 59 of the 60 Assembly seats in Meghalaya was held today with over 67 per cent votes polled till 4 pm.

In a letter forwarded to the state election department, the saffron party alleged that a woman radio jockey (RJ) of the channel urged listeners to refrain from voting for any “anti-christian party”.

“The illegal propaganda was broadcast on the radio station with the aim and intent of communalising the election process,” BJP leader Ankur Kumar said in his complaint to Meghalaya’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor.

The channel, however, aired an apology by the RJ soon after and said “influencing the voters” was not its intention.

“I may have said something which contravened the guidelines of the Election Commission but I did not mean to influence the voters. I am sorry…” she said.

Seeking stern action against the FM station, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, “The objectionable broadcast is in clear violation of the model code of conduct and is vitiating the atmosphere here.”

The CEO said that the district election officer has been asked to look into the matter and take necessary actions as per the directives of the Election Commission.

Polling was countermanded in the Williamnagar constituency due to the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma ahead of the election.

