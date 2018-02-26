Battlelines drawn as stage set for voting in Meghalaya, Nagaland

Nongpoh: Polling officers carry an electronic voting machine after collecting it from a distribution centre ahead of Meghalaya Assembly election at Nongpoh of Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya on Monday. (PTI Photo) Nongpoh: Polling officers carry an electronic voting machine after collecting it from a distribution centre ahead of Meghalaya Assembly election at Nongpoh of Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Battlelines have been drawn for tomorrow’s crucial assembly elections in the two north-eastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland. Polling will be conducted between 7 am and 4 pm, except in some polling stations of the interior districts of Nagaland, where the process is scheduled to conclude at 3 pm. Though the two states have a 60-member House each, the voting will be held for 59 constituencies in both.

The election in Meghalaya’s Williamnagar was postponed in the wake of the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma in an IED blast in East Garo Hills district on February 18. In Nagaland, NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency.

The counting of votes in the two states, along with that of Tripura, will be held on March 3.

Both the states witnessed a high-decibel campaign for the polls that came to an end last evening. The BJP is aiming to expand its footprint in the north-east following the formation of governments in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Nongpoh: Polling officers carry an electronic voting machine (EVM) after collecting it from a distribution centre ahead of Meghalaya Assembly election at Nongpoh of Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya on Monday. (PTI Photo) Nongpoh: Polling officers carry an electronic voting machine (EVM) after collecting it from a distribution centre ahead of Meghalaya Assembly election at Nongpoh of Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya on Monday. (PTI Photo)

For the Congress, the poll outcome in Meghalaya is particularly significant as it has been ruling the state for the last 10 years. However, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to throw the Congress out of power and add Meghalaya into its kitty. While the Congress has fielded 59 candidates, the BJP has put up nominees in 47 constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the campaign for BJP, with party chief Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani and a host of other leaders also chipping in. From the Congress, its president Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Meghalaya, upping the ante against the BJP-ruled central government.

Over the past few years, the National People’s Party (NPP) of Conrad Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha speaker P A Sangma, has emerged as a regional political force to be reckoned with in the Northeast. The NPP is the BJP’s partner in the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), though they are contesting the polls separately in Meghalaya.

In Nagaland, BJP has joined forces with NDPP (the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) of Neiphiu Rio, which is contesting from 40 seats. The saffron party has fielded candidates from the remaining 20 seats.

The Congress, which has given three chief ministers to Nagaland since the state’s inception in 1963, is contesting from only 18 seats, two less than the BJP, an emerging entity in the north-east.

A total of 370 candidates are in the fray in Meghalaya as 18.4 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 3,083 polling stations in the state.

Meghalaya’s Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said for the first time, 67 all-women polling stations and 61 model polling stations were set up in the state. He added that 32 women candidates were in the fray, the highest ever in the state.

In Nagaland, a total of 11,91,513 voters — 6,01,707 (50.50 per cent) men and 5,89,806 (49.50 per cent) women — will exercise their franchise tomorrow. There are also 5,925 service voters.

Over 15,000 government employees will be on poll duty and there will be 177 all-women polling stations across 25 constituencies in the state. The election process in Nagaland had started on a difficult note.

Following a no-election diktat from the Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations (CCNTHCO), advocating “solution (to the Naga political issue) before election”, the political parties had initially kept away from the poll process.

Though the process of nomination-filing had started on January 31, the first batch of 22 contestants filed their candidature only on the penultimate day on February 5. There was a heavy rush of nominees filing their papers on the last day. After the scrutiny and withdrawal, a total of 227 nominees are left in the field in Nagaland.

As many as 281 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), beside the state police force, are deployed throughout Nagaland to ensure a peaceful election. Nagaland’s CEO Abhijit Sinha said all the polling stations would be manned by the CAPF personnel, while the state police would also be assisting them.

