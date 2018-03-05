With just two seats, BJP ‘usurped’ power through proxy in Meghalaya: Rahul Gandhi

A day after the BJP managed to deny the Congress a shot at power in Meghalaya, Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the saffron party of “usurping” power through proxy in the northeastern state and using “big money” to create an “opportunistic alliance” in the state.
The Congress president also alleged that the BJP is “obsessed” with “grabbing” power and has shown “utter disregard” to the mandate of people in the state.
“With just 2 seats, the BJP has usurped power in Meghalaya, through a proxy. Like in Manipur and Goa, showing utter disregard for the mandate of the people. Obsessed instead with grabbing power, using big money to create an opportunistic alliance,” Gandhi said on Twitter while using the hashtag “DemocracyDemonetised” with his tweet to target the BJP.
In an earlier tweet, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress party respects the mandate of the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya and that they are committed to strengthening the party across the North East and to winning back the trust of the people.
With just 2 seats, the BJP has usurped power in Meghalaya, through a proxy.
Like in Manipur & Goa, showing utter disregard for the mandate of the people. Obsessed instead with grabbing power, using big money to create an opportunistic alliance.#DemocracyDemonetised
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 5, 2018
ALSO READ | BJP takes Meghalaya too, ropes in allies, numbers to pip Congress to post
Despite emerging as the single-largest party in the state winning 21 seats, the Congress failed to cobble up a coalition with other regional outfits. Led by Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP), the BJP, with two MLAs, brought together regional parties UDP, HSPDP and the PDF and met the governor on Sunday to stake claim to form the next government, claiming the support of 34 MLAs in the 60-member House. NPP chief and Lok Sabha MP Conrad Sangma will be the chief minister of the alliance.
With Meghalaya slipping from the clutch of Congress, the grand-old party now remains in power only in three other states, including Karnataka where elections are slated next month, and Puducherry.
For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya
- Mar 5, 2018 at 8:59 pmBoo hoo, mummy wha happened????.Cry baby Pappu, What were you doing in Italy , when the alliances were being s ched up.Shows that even with a majority in the state , you were still unqualified and incapable of working with it. That’s because you are a loser, by nature in Politics.Maybe you should choose another vocation and then go on another vacation to mull over.Sad case Pappu , you are indeed.Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 8:53 pmunethical means used. Samanta Biswas Sarma bought UDP. He was used to carry cash from Gauhati to Shillong. Democracy in Peril in India.Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 8:52 pmOne can understand Rahul's angst, but this just reflects the fact that local parties are very willing to talk to the BJP which can promise goodies from Delhi. Why is it that the Congress in the NE has lost touch with the regional parties, Christians, tribals, Muslims . That is something they have to ask themselves. Of course the BJP cannot even fulfill half of their promises as in the case of Andhra, but in the meanwhile they have a slice of power. The COngress can just wait to see where BJP fumbles and then take advantage, but it could be a long time.Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 8:49 pmCan Amit Shah and Samanto Biswas Sharma Dy CM of Assam, disclose how many crores paid to UDP?Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 8:46 pmCongress(I), the wholly owned outfit of Fake Italian Gandhis, phir se har gayi under the leadership of Pappu.Reply
- Load More Comments