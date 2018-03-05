With just two seats, BJP ‘usurped’ power through proxy in Meghalaya: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP is “obsessed” with “grabbing” power and has shown “utter disregard” to the mandate of people in the state. (Express Photo) Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP is “obsessed” with “grabbing” power and has shown “utter disregard” to the mandate of people in the state. (Express Photo)

A day after the BJP managed to deny the Congress a shot at power in Meghalaya, Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the saffron party of “usurping” power through proxy in the northeastern state and using “big money” to create an “opportunistic alliance” in the state.

The Congress president also alleged that the BJP is “obsessed” with “grabbing” power and has shown “utter disregard” to the mandate of people in the state.

“With just 2 seats, the BJP has usurped power in Meghalaya, through a proxy. Like in Manipur and Goa, showing utter disregard for the mandate of the people. Obsessed instead with grabbing power, using big money to create an opportunistic alliance,” Gandhi said on Twitter while using the hashtag “DemocracyDemonetised” with his tweet to target the BJP.

In an earlier tweet, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress party respects the mandate of the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya and that they are committed to strengthening the party across the North East and to winning back the trust of the people.

Despite emerging as the single-largest party in the state winning 21 seats, the Congress failed to cobble up a coalition with other regional outfits. Led by Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP), the BJP, with two MLAs, brought together regional parties UDP, HSPDP and the PDF and met the governor on Sunday to stake claim to form the next government, claiming the support of 34 MLAs in the 60-member House. NPP chief and Lok Sabha MP Conrad Sangma will be the chief minister of the alliance.

With Meghalaya slipping from the clutch of Congress, the grand-old party now remains in power only in three other states, including Karnataka where elections are slated next month, and Puducherry.

