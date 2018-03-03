Meghalaya Election Results 2018: In Shillong, Congress has most seats, but game wide open

Meghalaya Election Results 2018: Given that he had left the Congress and was heavily critical of Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, the chances of his party backing a Congress government headed by Sangma appear remote. Meghalaya Election Results 2018: Given that he had left the Congress and was heavily critical of Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, the chances of his party backing a Congress government headed by Sangma appear remote.

Meghalaya Saturday threw up a hung Assembly with the ruling Congress bagging 21 seats, down from 29 in 2013 and falling 10 short of simple majority, and Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party making giant strides to muster 19 seats. Hectic efforts were under way by both the Congress and the NPP to rope in smaller parties and Independents to form a government.

Among the three states that went to polls, the Congress had focused all its energies on Meghalaya, even upsetting its leaders in Tripura and Nagaland. Kewe Khape Therie, the Nagaland Congress chief, had accused the AICC of abandoning the party in his state. But those efforts were not enough, as the party is now crucially dependent on smaller parties and Independents to retain power.

NPP leader Sangma was hopeful of forming the next government as he argued the people, fed up with the corrupt Congress government, are looking for a change. The Congress camp too exuded similar confidence. Although the BJP could win only two seats despite contesting 47 in the Christian-dominated state, the party has rushed its key Northeast strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma to Shillong, ostensibly to prevent the Congress from forming the government.

The Congress has rushed senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Kamal Nath, Mukul Wasnik, and AICC general secretary in charge of the Northeast C P Joshi to Shillong to explore the possibility of forming the government. Patel said there would no repeat of Manipur and Goa where, despite emerging as the single largest party, the Congress had failed to form governments.

“It is clear that we will form the government. The will of the people of Meghalaya will be reflected in our Congress government… We are in touch with everybody. Everybody is in touch with us,” Kamal Nath said. He said the Congress would stake claim later on Saturday.

The NPP and BJP had fought separately, but the NPP is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Manipur. The United Democratic Party, which won six seats, too is part of the BJP-helmed North East Democratic Alliance. Like NPP, the UDP too fought the elections separately in alliance with the Hill State People’s Democratic Party, which won two seats. If the BJP could bring together all these parties, may be under the leadership of NPP, the tally would go up to 29.

The other important player is the People’s Democratic Front which has won four seats. PDF was floated only last year former Congress MLA Pynshngain N Syiem. The Chief Ministerial candidate of the PDF, Syiem lost by a narrow margin from Mawsynram seat. Given that he had left the Congress and was heavily critical of Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, the chances of his party backing a Congress government headed by Sangma appear remote. The Congress had no pre-poll arrangement with any party.

Polling for 59 Assembly seats, out of a total of 60, was held on February 27. A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate was killed in an IED blast, which resulted in countermanding of the polls in one seat.

Chief Minister Sangma won from both Ampati and Songsok constituencies. He admitted the results were not on expected lines. The Congress was expecting a figure closer to the halfway mark. His wife Dikkanchi D Shira won from Mahendraganj seat but Meghalaya Assembly Speaker and Congress candidate Abu Taher Mondal lost, so did Home Minister H Donkupar R Lyngdoh and Urban Affairs Minister Ronnie V Lyngdoh.

Conrad Sangma’s brother and NPP spokesperson James K Sangma retained his Dadenggre seat. NCP state president Saleng A Sangma won from Gambegre seat while Adelbert Nongrum of the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) won from North Shillong.

The Congress had won 29 seats in 2013 with a vote share of 34.78 per cent. It lost eight seats and the vote share plunged to 28.5 per cent. The NPP which won only two seats in 2013 put up a stellar performance, winning 19 seats. It cornered 20.6 per cent votes as compared to 8.81 per cent in 2013.

