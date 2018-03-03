Meghalaya election results 2018: Full list of winners Meghalaya election results 2018: Full list of winners

In Meghalaya, the Congress is set to emerge as the single largest party, leading in 17 seats. Other regional parties lead in 19 seats, while the National People’s Party (NPP) leads in 13 and the BJP in six. The party reportedly rushed senior leaders to the state this morning, after initial trends were projected, to explore possibilities of alliances in a bid to retain control over the state. The Mukul Sangma-led government has been in power for the last decade.

Meghalaya chief minister and Congress candidate Mukul Sangma won from both Ampati and Songsak constituencies. Results in 26 constituencies including North Shillong and Sohiong have been declared with Congress winning 11 constituencies. The trends for Meghalaya 2018 Assembly elections show that Congress taking a comfortable lead in 23 seats. Other parties are close behind with 16 seats. While Congress has been ruling in the state for 10 years, two exit polls have predicted that BJP would make significant gains in the state. Chief Minister Mukul Sangma-led Congress is facing a dual threat from Conrad Sangma-led NPP and the BJP which has been a marginal player till the last election. Congress has fielded 59 candidates and BJP 47. NPP has 52 candidates in the fray.

Counting for Meghalaya along with two other Northeast states began this morning.

NPP has gained major footing beyond the hills of Tura where it had a strong presence. NPP is in alliance with BJP at the Centre and in Manipur but in Meghalaya, the two are fighting battles on their own. All eyes will also be on the United Democratic Party (UDP), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and Garo National Council (GNC) who have formed a pre-poll alliance and can play the kingmaker.

Full list of winners in Meghalaya election results 2018 below:

Congress’s Dr. Mukul Sangma won Ampati seat by a 8104 margin against Bhartiya Janata Party’s Bakul Ch. Hajong. United Democratic Party’s Lakhmn Rymbui won Amlarem seat by a 2631 margin against National People’s Party’s Stephanson Mukhim. Indian National Congress’s Mazel Ampareeen Lyngdoh won East Shillong seat by a 6074 margin against Bhartiya Janata Party’s Neil Antonio War. National People’s Party’s Sosthenes Sohtun won Jirang seat by a 220 margin against Indian National Congress’s Witness Day Sancley. National People’s Party’s Wailadmiki Shylla won Jowai seat by a 1303 margin against United Democratic Party’s Moonlight Pariat. United Democratic Party’s Kyrmen Shylla won Khliehriat seat by a 8181 margin against Bhartiya Janata Party’s Justine Dkhar. Indian National Congress’s Dikkanchi D. Shira won Mahendraganj seat by a 7861 margin against Bhartiya Janata Party’s Premananda Koch. United Democratic Party’s Metbah Lyngdoh won Mairang seat by a 2914 margin against People’s Democratic Front’s Councellor Singh Wahlang. People’s Democratic Front’s Banteidor Lyngdoh won Mawkynrew seat by a 509 margin against Hill State People’s Democratic Party candidate Martle N Mukhim.

