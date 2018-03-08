Meghalaya: Conrad K Sangma allocates portfolios to ministers

Newly sworn-in Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (PTI Photo) Newly sworn-in Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (PTI Photo)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has distributed portfolios to 11 ministers of the NPP led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, a senior official said on Thursday. Sangma kept finance, planning, and personnel, and some other departments to himself, besides those not allotted to others.

“The cabinet had sent the list of portfolios to Raj Bhavan and Governor Ganga Prasad approved it,” the senior official told PTI. Former Congress leaders who deserted the party ahead of the February 27 elections were rewarded. Of them, Prestone Tynsong got roads, parliamentary affairs and labour, while Sniawbhalang Dhar was given transport, industries and community and rural development. Comingone Ymbon was awarded with buildings, government administration department and fisheries, the official said.

National People’s Party (NPP) MLA James K Sangma was given home, food and civil supplies and district council affairs. BJP’s A L Hek was given health, arts and culture and Information and Public Relation, while UDP ministers Metbah Lyngdoh, Lahkmen Rymbui and Kyrmen Shylla were given tourism, border area development and social welfare respectively.

Peoples Democratic Front ministers Banteidor Lyngdoh got agriculture, sports and youth affairs while his party colleague Hamlet Dohling was given urban affairs and information technology. Hills State People’s Democratic Party minister Samlin Lyngdoh was given public health engineering and secretariat administration, the official said. With a 60-member Assembly, Meghalaya can have 12 ministers including the chief minister.

