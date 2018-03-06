Meghalaya swearing-in LIVE UPDATES: Conrad Sangma becomes CM with BJP backing

Conrad Sangma at the swearing-in ceremony. (ANI) Conrad Sangma at the swearing-in ceremony. (ANI)

National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma took the oath as Meghalaya Chief Minister in Shillong on Tuesday. NPP is forming the government in coalition with the BJP, two regional parties and an Independent MLA. Conrad Sangma succeeds Mukul Sangma of the Congress that was at the helm in the state for 10 years.

Saturday results of the assembly elections had thrown up a fractured mandate with the Congress emerging as the single largest, only marginally ahead of the NPP, but failing to stitch a post-poll alliance.

After the results, Conrad Sangma had met Governor Ganga Prasad and submitted a letter of support from 34 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly — 19 of the NPP, six of the the United Democratic Party (UDP), four of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF), two each of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP and an Independent. The UDP will have three ministers in the Assembly, with party chief Donkupar Roy tipped to be the Speaker.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by BJP national president Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, accused the BJP of “usurping” power in the state through a proxy and using “big money” to create an “opportunistic alliance” in the state.

