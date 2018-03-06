Meghalaya swearing-in LIVE UPDATES: Conrad Sangma becomes CM with BJP backing

National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma took the oath as Meghalaya Chief Minister in Shillong on Tuesday. NPP is forming the government in coalition with the BJP, two regional parties and an Independent MLA. Conrad Sangma succeeds Mukul Sangma of the Congress that was at the helm in the state for 10 years.
Saturday results of the assembly elections had thrown up a fractured mandate with the Congress emerging as the single largest, only marginally ahead of the NPP, but failing to stitch a post-poll alliance.
After the results, Conrad Sangma had met Governor Ganga Prasad and submitted a letter of support from 34 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly — 19 of the NPP, six of the the United Democratic Party (UDP), four of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF), two each of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP and an Independent. The UDP will have three ministers in the Assembly, with party chief Donkupar Roy tipped to be the Speaker.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by BJP national president Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, accused the BJP of “usurping” power in the state through a proxy and using “big money” to create an “opportunistic alliance” in the state.
Follow Meghalaya swearing-in ceremony LIVE UPDATES:
- Mar 6, 2018 at 12:34 pmItaly se paise laa bhi nahin paya, saara maal bik gaya? Kamal nath, Ahmed patel bina paise ke kya karte? Amma ne thik se train nahin kiya kya?Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 11:25 amCongratulations to the new CM. It is the time to govern as per highest ethics, transparency, honesty to enforce discipline, patriotism, happiness, peace in the society. Quality development should take place with highest vision of developing the present and future generations of the state. It is not required to please anyone for staying in power. Compromises lead only to the dilution of ethics in the society though this government may run for five years but the state and thereby India remains as an average nation.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 1:10 pmGood start with immorality.Reply
Biplab Kumar Deb, in the joint presser with Gadkari, says that Jishnu Deb Burman will work with him as Deputy CM of Tripura.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb has been chosen to be the chief ministerial candidate for Tripura, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced.
"We (are) clear on our agenda of good governance, many sectors need to be looked into. Real challenge and work starts today. We will work to take our state forward," Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma to ANI.
Glimpses from the swearing-in ceremony
I congratulate Conrad Sangma. There was a perception that only Congress party can survive in the north-east but now that BJP has gained victory here that perception will change: Union Minister Rajnath Singh in Shillong (ANI)
NPP chief Conrad Sangma takes oath as new Chief Minister of Meghalaya.