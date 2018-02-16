Meghalaya assembly elections: Among BJP promises, job for every youth, reopening mines

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released Meghalaya Party’s Vision document . (Express file photo) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released Meghalaya Party’s Vision document . (Express file photo)

In its Vision Document for the Meghalaya polls released on Thursday, the BJP promised to create at least one job opportunity for every youth in the state in the public or private sectors.

“The BJP envisions at least one job opportunity for every youth in the state. We propose to do this by creating an environment for big investors in the state who will create large number of jobs, and by creating more jobs in the public sector. We also envision providing opportunities for self-employment,” Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who released the party’s Vision Document, said.

“The BJP will make Meghalaya God’s Own Paradise through tourism. The focus will be on cultural tourism apart from promoting adventure and eco-tourism. Employment for two lakh youth will be created in the tourism industry alone,” it said.

The BJP, which said it would form the next government in the state despite fielding only 47 candidates in a House of 60 seats, also promised that it will get back on track coal mines that have remained shut following an order of National Green Tribunal in 2014.

“Coal mining is a very important activity in Meghalaya and a large number of families were dependent on it till they were closed down. We will put the mines back on track within 180 days. This has to be done keeping in mind the environmental issues. The Congress government in the state failed to come out with a mining policy, let alone resolving the issue affecting thousands of families,” BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said.

Other promises in the BJP’s Vision Document include getting Eighth Schedule status for Khasi and Garo languages, a new state education policy, setting up more vocational institutions with focus on job-oriented skill development. Commenting on the Vision Document, the Congress said it reflected that BJP had no vision.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App