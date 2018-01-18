Meghalaya assembly elections 2018: All you need to know

Meghalaya legislative assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 27. (Representational Image) Meghalaya legislative assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 27. (Representational Image)

The Meghalaya assembly elections will be held on February 27 and counting of votes will take place on March 3, Chief election commissioner Achal Kumar Joti announced on Thrusday. He further said that moral code of conduct has come into effect immediately from Thursday.

For the first time, Verified Voter’s Paper Trail (VVPATs) will be used in the assembly elections in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya comprises of 60 assembly constituencies. A total of 55 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and the remaining are for the general candidates.

The northeastern state is currently governed by the Congress led Chief Minister Mukul Sangma as the party won 29 seats in the previous state elections held in 2013. The Congress entered into an alliance with the United Democratic Party which got eight seats. While 13 seats were won by independent candidates, NCP and NPP scored 2 seats each. Polling percentage in the 2013 elections was 86.82 per cent.

BJP and its allies have so far formed government in five of the seven sister states of north-east. The saffron party is now eyeing Meghalaya. Tensions raised in the assembly when, in December last year, eight MLAs, including five from the ruling Congress party, resigned from the assembly in order to join the National People’s Party, an NDA constituent.

Here is all you need to know about Meghalaya assembly elections:

Date of election: February 27

Counting of votes: March 3

Last Assembly election results:

Chief Minister: Mukul Sangma

Total seats: 60

Congress: 29

UDF: 8

Independents: 13

HSPDP: 4

NCP: 2

NPP: 2

NESDP: 1

GNC: 1

Following is the list of constituencies:

1-Nartiang (ST) West Jaintia Hills District 2-Jowai (ST) West Jaintia Hills District 3-Raliang (ST) West Jaintia Hills District 4-Mowkaiaw (ST) West Jaintia Hills District 5-Sutnga Saipung (ST) East Jaintia Hills District 6-Khliehriat (ST) East Jaintia Hills District 7-Amlarem (ST) West Jaintia Hills District 8-Mawhati (ST) Ri Bhoi District 9-Nongpoh (ST) Ri Bhoi District 10-Jirang (ST Ri) Bhoi District 11-Umsning (ST) Ri Bhoi District 12-Umroi (ST) Ri Bhoi District 13-Mawryngkneng (ST) East Khasi Hills District 14-Pynthorumkhrah (GEN) East Khasi Hills District 15-Mawlai (ST) East Khasi Hills District 16-East Shillong (ST) East Khasi Hills District 17-North Shillong (ST) East Khasi Hills District 18-West Shillong (GEN) East Khasi Hills District 19-South Shillong (GEN) East Khasi Hills District 20-Mylliem (ST) East Khasi Hills District 21-Nongthymmai (ST) East Khasi Hills District 22-Nongkrem (ST) East Khasi Hills District 23-Sohiong (ST) East Khasi Hills District 24-Mawphlang (ST) East Khasi Hills District 25-Mawsynram (ST) East Khasi Hills District 26-Shella (ST) East Khasi Hills District 27-Pynursla (ST) East Khasi Hills District 28-Sohra (ST) East Khasi Hills District 29-Mawkynrew (ST) East Khasi Hills District 30-Mairang (ST) West Khasi Hills District 31-Mawthadraishan (ST) West Khasi Hills District 32-Nongstoin (ST) West Khasi Hills District 33-Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST) West Khasi Hills District 34-Mawshynrut (ST) South West Khasi Hills District 35-Ranikor (ST) South West Khasi Hills District 36-Mawkyrwat (ST) South West Khasi Hills District 37-Kharkutta (ST) East Garo Hills District 38-Mendipathar (ST) North Garo Hills District 39-Resubelpara (ST) North Garo Hills District 40-Bajengdoba (ST) North Garo Hills District 41-Songsak (ST) East Garo Hills District 42-Rongjeng (ST) East Garo Hills District 43-William Nagar (ST) East Garo Hills District 44-Raksamgre (ST) West Garo Hills District 45-Tikrikilla (ST) West Garo Hills District 46-Phulbari (GEN) West Garo Hills District 47-Rajabala (GEN) West Garo Hills District 48-Selsella (ST) West Garo Hills District 49-Dadenggre (ST) West Garo Hills District 50-North Tura (ST) West Garo Hills District 51-South Tura (ST) West Garo Hills District 52-Rangsakona (ST) West Garo Hills District 53-Ampati (ST) South West Garo Hills District 54-Mahendraganj (ST) South West Garo Hills District 55-Salmanpara (ST) South Garo Hills District 56-Gambegre (ST) West Garo Hills District 57-Dalu (ST) West Garo Hills District 58-Rongara-Siju (ST) South Garo Hills District 59-Chokpot (ST) South Garo Hills District 60-Baghmara (ST) South Garo Hills District

