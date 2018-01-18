Meghalaya assembly elections 2018: All you need to know

The Meghalaya assembly elections will be held on February 27 and counting of votes will take place on March 3, Chief election commissioner Achal Kumar Joti announced on Thrusday. He further said that moral code of conduct has come into effect immediately from Thursday.
For the first time, Verified Voter’s Paper Trail (VVPATs) will be used in the assembly elections in Meghalaya.
Meghalaya comprises of 60 assembly constituencies. A total of 55 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and the remaining are for the general candidates.
The northeastern state is currently governed by the Congress led Chief Minister Mukul Sangma as the party won 29 seats in the previous state elections held in 2013. The Congress entered into an alliance with the United Democratic Party which got eight seats. While 13 seats were won by independent candidates, NCP and NPP scored 2 seats each. Polling percentage in the 2013 elections was 86.82 per cent.
BJP and its allies have so far formed government in five of the seven sister states of north-east. The saffron party is now eyeing Meghalaya. Tensions raised in the assembly when, in December last year, eight MLAs, including five from the ruling Congress party, resigned from the assembly in order to join the National People’s Party, an NDA constituent.
Here is all you need to know about Meghalaya assembly elections:
Date of election: February 27
Counting of votes: March 3
Last Assembly election results:
Chief Minister: Mukul Sangma
Total seats: 60
Congress: 29
UDF: 8
Independents: 13
HSPDP: 4
NCP: 2
NPP: 2
NESDP: 1
GNC: 1
Following is the list of constituencies:
1-Nartiang (ST) West Jaintia Hills District
2-Jowai (ST) West Jaintia Hills District
3-Raliang (ST) West Jaintia Hills District
4-Mowkaiaw (ST) West Jaintia Hills District
5-Sutnga Saipung (ST) East Jaintia Hills District
6-Khliehriat (ST) East Jaintia Hills District
7-Amlarem (ST) West Jaintia Hills District
8-Mawhati (ST) Ri Bhoi District
9-Nongpoh (ST) Ri Bhoi District
10-Jirang (ST Ri) Bhoi District
11-Umsning (ST) Ri Bhoi District
12-Umroi (ST) Ri Bhoi District
13-Mawryngkneng (ST) East Khasi Hills District
14-Pynthorumkhrah (GEN) East Khasi Hills District
15-Mawlai (ST) East Khasi Hills District
16-East Shillong (ST) East Khasi Hills District
17-North Shillong (ST) East Khasi Hills District
18-West Shillong (GEN) East Khasi Hills District
19-South Shillong (GEN) East Khasi Hills District
20-Mylliem (ST) East Khasi Hills District
21-Nongthymmai (ST) East Khasi Hills District
22-Nongkrem (ST) East Khasi Hills District
23-Sohiong (ST) East Khasi Hills District
24-Mawphlang (ST) East Khasi Hills District
25-Mawsynram (ST) East Khasi Hills District
26-Shella (ST) East Khasi Hills District
27-Pynursla (ST) East Khasi Hills District
28-Sohra (ST) East Khasi Hills District
29-Mawkynrew (ST) East Khasi Hills District
30-Mairang (ST) West Khasi Hills District
31-Mawthadraishan (ST) West Khasi Hills District
32-Nongstoin (ST) West Khasi Hills District
33-Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST) West Khasi Hills District
34-Mawshynrut (ST) South West Khasi Hills District
35-Ranikor (ST) South West Khasi Hills District
36-Mawkyrwat (ST) South West Khasi Hills District
37-Kharkutta (ST) East Garo Hills District
38-Mendipathar (ST) North Garo Hills District
39-Resubelpara (ST) North Garo Hills District
40-Bajengdoba (ST) North Garo Hills District
41-Songsak (ST) East Garo Hills District
42-Rongjeng (ST) East Garo Hills District
43-William Nagar (ST) East Garo Hills District
44-Raksamgre (ST) West Garo Hills District
45-Tikrikilla (ST) West Garo Hills District
46-Phulbari (GEN) West Garo Hills District
47-Rajabala (GEN) West Garo Hills District
48-Selsella (ST) West Garo Hills District
49-Dadenggre (ST) West Garo Hills District
50-North Tura (ST) West Garo Hills District
51-South Tura (ST) West Garo Hills District
52-Rangsakona (ST) West Garo Hills District
53-Ampati (ST) South West Garo Hills District
54-Mahendraganj (ST) South West Garo Hills District
55-Salmanpara (ST) South Garo Hills District
56-Gambegre (ST) West Garo Hills District
57-Dalu (ST) West Garo Hills District
58-Rongara-Siju (ST) South Garo Hills District
59-Chokpot (ST) South Garo Hills District
60-Baghmara (ST) South Garo Hills District
