Meghalaya assembly elections 2018: All you need to know

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 18, 2018 4:57 pm
sabang by polls Meghalaya legislative assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 27. (Representational Image)
The Meghalaya assembly elections will be held on February 27 and counting of votes will take place on March 3, Chief election commissioner Achal Kumar Joti announced on Thrusday. He further said that moral code of conduct has come into effect immediately from Thursday.

For the first time, Verified Voter’s Paper Trail (VVPATs) will be used in the assembly elections in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya comprises of 60 assembly constituencies. A total of 55 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and the remaining are for the general candidates.

The northeastern state is currently governed by the Congress led Chief Minister Mukul Sangma as the party  won 29 seats in the previous state elections held in 2013. The Congress entered into an alliance with the United Democratic Party which got eight seats. While 13 seats were won by independent candidates, NCP and NPP scored 2 seats each. Polling percentage in the 2013 elections was 86.82 per cent.

BJP and its allies have so far formed government in five of the seven sister states of north-east. The saffron party is now eyeing Meghalaya. Tensions raised in the assembly when, in December last year, eight MLAs, including five from the ruling Congress party, resigned from the assembly in order to join the National People’s Party, an NDA constituent.

Here is all you need to know about Meghalaya assembly elections:

Date of election: February 27

Counting of votes: March 3

Last Assembly election results:

Chief Minister: Mukul Sangma
Total seats: 60
Congress: 29
UDF: 8
Independents: 13
HSPDP: 4
NCP: 2
NPP: 2
NESDP: 1
GNC: 1

Following is the list of constituencies:

1-Nartiang (ST) West Jaintia Hills District

2-Jowai (ST) West Jaintia Hills District

3-Raliang (ST) West Jaintia Hills District

4-Mowkaiaw (ST) West Jaintia Hills District

5-Sutnga Saipung (ST) East Jaintia Hills District

6-Khliehriat (ST) East Jaintia Hills District

7-Amlarem (ST) West Jaintia Hills District

8-Mawhati (ST) Ri Bhoi District

9-Nongpoh (ST) Ri Bhoi District

10-Jirang (ST Ri) Bhoi District

11-Umsning (ST) Ri Bhoi District

12-Umroi (ST) Ri Bhoi District

13-Mawryngkneng (ST) East Khasi Hills District

14-Pynthorumkhrah (GEN) East Khasi Hills District

15-Mawlai (ST) East Khasi Hills District

16-East Shillong (ST) East Khasi Hills District

17-North Shillong (ST) East Khasi Hills District

18-West Shillong (GEN) East Khasi Hills District

19-South Shillong (GEN) East Khasi Hills District

20-Mylliem (ST) East Khasi Hills District

21-Nongthymmai (ST) East Khasi Hills District

22-Nongkrem (ST) East Khasi Hills District

23-Sohiong (ST) East Khasi Hills District

24-Mawphlang (ST) East Khasi Hills District

25-Mawsynram (ST) East Khasi Hills District

26-Shella (ST) East Khasi Hills District

27-Pynursla (ST) East Khasi Hills District

28-Sohra (ST) East Khasi Hills District

29-Mawkynrew (ST) East Khasi Hills District

30-Mairang (ST) West Khasi Hills District

31-Mawthadraishan (ST) West Khasi Hills District

32-Nongstoin (ST) West Khasi Hills District

33-Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST) West Khasi Hills District

34-Mawshynrut (ST) South West Khasi Hills District

35-Ranikor (ST) South West Khasi Hills District

36-Mawkyrwat (ST) South West Khasi Hills District

37-Kharkutta (ST) East Garo Hills District

38-Mendipathar (ST) North Garo Hills District

39-Resubelpara (ST) North Garo Hills District

40-Bajengdoba (ST) North Garo Hills District

41-Songsak (ST) East Garo Hills District

42-Rongjeng (ST) East Garo Hills District

43-William Nagar (ST) East Garo Hills District

44-Raksamgre (ST) West Garo Hills District

45-Tikrikilla (ST) West Garo Hills District

46-Phulbari (GEN) West Garo Hills District

47-Rajabala (GEN) West Garo Hills District

48-Selsella (ST) West Garo Hills District

49-Dadenggre (ST) West Garo Hills District

50-North Tura (ST) West Garo Hills District

51-South Tura (ST) West Garo Hills District

52-Rangsakona (ST) West Garo Hills District

53-Ampati (ST) South West Garo Hills District

54-Mahendraganj (ST) South West Garo Hills District

55-Salmanpara (ST) South Garo Hills District

56-Gambegre (ST) West Garo Hills District

57-Dalu (ST) West Garo Hills District

58-Rongara-Siju (ST) South Garo Hills District

59-Chokpot (ST) South Garo Hills District

60-Baghmara (ST) South Garo Hills District

