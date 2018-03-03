Meghalaya Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Congress takes lead by 18 seats, other parties close behind

Meghalaya Assembly Polls Result 2018: The Chief minister Mukul Sangma-led Congress is facing a dual threat from the Conrad Sangma-led NPP and the BJP. Meghalaya Assembly Polls Result 2018: The Chief minister Mukul Sangma-led Congress is facing a dual threat from the Conrad Sangma-led NPP and the BJP.

Counting of votes for Meghalaya 2018 Assembly elections has begun Saturday Morning. The trends show Congress taking a lead by 18 seats. Other parties are close behind with 11 seats. While Congress has been ruling in the state for 10 years, two exit polls have predicted that BJP would make significant gains in the state. Chief Minister Mukul Sangma-led Congress is facing a dual threat from Conrad Sangma-led NPP and the BJP which has been a marginal player till the last election. Congress has fielded 59 candidates and BJP 47. NPP has 52 candidates in the fray.

NPP has gained major footing beyond the hills of Tura where it had a strong presence. NPP is in alliance with BJP at the Centre and in Manipur but in Meghalaya, the two are fighting battles on their own. All eyes will also be on the United Democratic Party (UDP), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and Garo National Council (GNC) who have formed a pre-poll alliance and can play the kingmaker.

The assembly election in Meghalaya was held on February 27, which registered 75 per cent polling with more than 3.5 lakh of the 18.09 lakh voters casting their votes. Though the strength of the Meghalaya Assembly is 60 members, the voting was held in 59 constituencies.

A Nationalist Congress Party candidate was killed in Meghalaya, which resulted in countermanding of the polls in one seat.

