Meghalaya Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Congress takes lead by 18 seats, other parties close behind

Counting of votes for Meghalaya 2018 Assembly elections has begun Saturday Morning. The trends show Congress taking a lead by 18 seats. Other parties are close behind with 11 seats. While Congress has been ruling in the state for 10 years, two exit polls have predicted that BJP would make significant gains in the state. Chief Minister Mukul Sangma-led Congress is facing a dual threat from Conrad Sangma-led NPP and the BJP which has been a marginal player till the last election. Congress has fielded 59 candidates and BJP 47. NPP has 52 candidates in the fray.
NPP has gained major footing beyond the hills of Tura where it had a strong presence. NPP is in alliance with BJP at the Centre and in Manipur but in Meghalaya, the two are fighting battles on their own. All eyes will also be on the United Democratic Party (UDP), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and Garo National Council (GNC) who have formed a pre-poll alliance and can play the kingmaker.
Follow : Tripura Election Results 2018
The assembly election in Meghalaya was held on February 27, which registered 75 per cent polling with more than 3.5 lakh of the 18.09 lakh voters casting their votes. Though the strength of the Meghalaya Assembly is 60 members, the voting was held in 59 constituencies.
Also read: Nagaland Election Results Live updates
A Nationalist Congress Party candidate was killed in Meghalaya, which resulted in countermanding of the polls in one seat.
Trends show that Congress is taking a major lead in Meghalaya by winning in 18 seats. According to Election commission, Chief Minister Mukul Sanga is leading in Songsak seat. The Congress is also leading in Rambrai-Jyrngam and Baghmara seats.
United Democratic Party (UDP)- The UDP he UDP had secured the second spot with 8 seats in the 2013 assembly election. This time, the UDP has forged pre-poll alliances with regional parties Hills State Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP) and Garo National Council(GNC).
GARO national Council- Garo Hills region, which has 24 seats, six constituencies have been allotted to the GNC. GNC president Kalpana D Sangma has said she expects her party to win at least five of the six seats in the three districts of South Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.
Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM): The regional party is contesting ten seats. It said that would support any party that wins maximum number of seats on conditions that issues identified by it in the state get addressed.
While major parties like Congress, NPP and BJP are closely following up seats. The other parties of Meghalaya are taking a lead in 13 seats.
Congress retains its lead by 12 seats. Early trends show a close fight between Congress and NPP in Meghalaya. Will BJP make its opening in the Congress-ruled state?
Congress has managed to secure 11 seats in Meghalaya whereas BJP is still winning by three seats.
The Congress, which had won half the seats in the 2013 election for the 60-member Meghalaya assembly, is the only party that has put up candidates in all the constituencies.
NPP and Congress are taking equal leads winning six seats each. BJP falls short by three votes
The NPP and Congress are taking equal leads by winning six seats each. BJP falls short by three seats.
While the Congress has already taken a lead in three seats, the BJP opened its account by winning one seat.
The Congress is leading in two seats, whereas National People's Party has won one seat. Both the BJP and the Congress are banking on young voters — 89,000 of them first-time voters. While the BJP has promised to provide livelihood to every young citizen, including two lakh jobs in the tourism sector alone, the Congress has promised three lakh jobs that would touch every home.
The Congress in Meghalaya is leading by one. The Election in the state has been marked only by a major battle between the ruling Congress and the BJP, which has whipped up a vigorous campaign, but also as a battle for power between two important political families of the state.
One family is that of former Lok Sabha Speaker the late Purno Sangma, and the other is that of current Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.
As counting for votes begins in Meghalaya, The BJP, for its part, has dismissed the possibility of the Congress retaining power in Meghalaya. “Like elsewhere, Meghalaya is also yearning for change. I have travelled across the length and breadth of the state and I am convinced the people are voting overwhelmingly for the BJP,” Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
While BJP has put in its best effort ever to capture the hill state, Lok Sabha member and working president of the Meghalaya PCC, Vincent Pala said, “We are hoping that the anti-Congress votes will split into three parts among the BJP, the National People’s Party and the combine of UDP-HSPDP. In that event, the Congress stands a fair chance of retaining power. That is the feedback we are getting from our booth committees.”
Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said a three-tier security arrangement has been made at all the 13 counting centres and 11 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed here for the counting process.
Adequate security has been arranged at all counting centres in Meghalaya, SP Marak was quoted as saying by ANI
We will wait for the verdict of the people. People want change in Mawsynram, Congress candidate from Mawsynram constituency HM Shangpliang was quoted as saying by ANI.