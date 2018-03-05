In Meghalaya, Congress lost 18 of its seats, retained 10

Congress supporters celebrate the win of Meghalaya CM and Congress candidate Mukul Sangma after he won his constituency. Sangma also emerged as Songsak constituency winner. (PTI Photo) Congress supporters celebrate the win of Meghalaya CM and Congress candidate Mukul Sangma after he won his constituency. Sangma also emerged as Songsak constituency winner. (PTI Photo)

The Congress had focused all its energy on Meghalaya in the recent round of Assembly elections, but the party lost 18 of 29 seats it had won in the state in 2013. It did, however, win 11 seats it had lost in 2013. Meghalaya on Saturday threw up a hung Assembly, with the ruling Congress bagging 21 seats, down from 29 in 2013, and falling 10 short of a simple majority.

In the 18 seats the Congress lost, 11 of them went to National People’s Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP at the Centre and a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance. The Congress lost nine seats with a margin of less than 1,000 votes. In 2013, its average victory margin in the state was 2,144, which is now 2,000.

Of the 10 seats the party could retain this time, the party witnessed a decrease in victory margin in four — Umroi, Nongpoh, Rangsakona and Ampati. It recorded a rise in victory margin in East Shillong, Mawsynram, Ranikor, Selsella, Mahendraganj and Salmanpara.

Among the 18 seats the Congress won in 2013 but lost in 2018, 11 were won by NPP, two by People’s Democratic Front (PDF), two by Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and one each by BJP, Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement and an Independent.

The Congress lost Umsning seat to PDF by 70 votes only. The party was third in North Shillong with a margin of 448 votes compared to the winner. It lost Mylliem to PDF by 465 votes, Sohiong to HSPDP by 622 votes, Mawphlang to an independent candidate by 718 votes, Mawkyrwat to HSPDP by 458 votes, Kharkutta to NPP by 809 votes, Raksamgre to NPP by 624 votes and Dalu to NPP by 784 votes. The party won Rambrai Jyrngam by a margin of 3,803 votes, defeated NPP in Mendipathar by 2,677 votes and in Chokpot by 2,051 votes.

