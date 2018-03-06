Dream come true for family to see son rise to this level: Conrad Sangma’s mother    

National People’s Party’s Conrad Sangma (left) with Meghalaya governor Ganga Prasad at Raj Bhawan in Shillong. (PTI Photo) National People’s Party’s Conrad Sangma (left) with Meghalaya governor Ganga Prasad at Raj Bhawan in Shillong. (PTI Photo)

An overwhelmed Soradini K Sangma, mother of Conrad Sangma, who was sworn-in as the Meghalaya Chief Minister on Tuesday, said it was a dream come true for the family. Soradini Sangma was present at the sprawling greens of the Raj Bhavan here to watch her son take oath as the 12th chief minister of the state. The programme was attended by over 2,000 guests, family members and friends.

“I am a little emotional. It was a dream of his late father Purno A Sangma to see his son rise to this level. God is kind,” she told PTI. Purno A Sangma was a former Union minister and Lok Sabha speaker. He was also the Meghalaya chief minister from 1988 to 1990.

Conrad Sangma’s the National People’s Party (NPP) won 19 seats in the recently held Assembly polls and cobbled up a coalition government in the state with the support of other regional parties, the BJP and an Independent MLA. “I hope he carries forward the hopes and dreams of the people of the state,” she said.

