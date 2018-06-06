Curfew stays: No fresh clashes in Shillong

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told the media on Monday that normalcy would return very soon. (Express file photo by Abhishek Saha) Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told the media on Monday that normalcy would return very soon. (Express file photo by Abhishek Saha)

Curfew was imposed across Shillong at 4 pm on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, though there was no fresh violence in the town. For Wednesday, the district administration has announced that evening curfew will be imposed two hours later — from 6 pm to 5 am on Thursday.

This is in addition to the continuous curfew imposed in the 14 troubled localities of the city since Friday. On Wednesday, the curfew in the 14 areas will be relaxed for five hours — from 7 am to 12 noon — an official press note said.

Davis Marak, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district, said that Tuesday was peaceful with no reports of violence.

“Today was under control. Curfew has been clamped as a precautionary measure. If the situation improves tonight, then I am sure a decision will be taken regarding relaxation of curfew,” he said.

P S Dkhar, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District, reiterated that curfew was in place as a “precautionary measure”.

“It has been peaceful today but it was too early to lift the curfew. We are observing the situation and we can expect some improvement soon,” Dkhar added.

