Congress removes DD Lapang as Meghalaya chief

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (ANI) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

A day after five MLAs of the Congress resigned from the Assembly to join NDA constituent National People’s Party (NPP), Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday removed veteran D D Lapang as state unit president of Meghalya and replaced him with Celestine Lyngdoh.

Lapang told The Indian Express that he would accept the high command’s decision as a disciplined and obedient soldier of the party. A four-time former chief minister, he had already declared that he will not contest the Assembly elections.

Lyngdoh is a minister in Chief Minister Mukul Sangma’s cabinet.

The AICC appointed Vincent H Pala, Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, as working president of the PCC. “I am not contesting the election due to my age. It is good to project someone… since the AICC has got its way of reshuffling, not only dropping Lapang but including Pala and all… we as workers, if put anywhere, are willing to work and will work,” Lapang said.

In a bid to assuage Lapang, Rahul appointed him as advisor of the Pradesh Congress Committee.

Lyngdoh, meanwhile, will head the 13-member Pradesh Election Committee for the Assembly elections. The other members of the committee are Chief Minister Sangma, Pala, Lapang, Debora C Marak, M M Danggo, R C Laloo, Kennedy C Khyriem, Cherak W Momin, Charles Pyngrope, RV Lyngdoh and Joplin Scott Shylla.

The reshuffle came a day after eight MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Rowell Lyngdoh, resigned from the Assembly.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App