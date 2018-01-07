Congress govt in Meghalaya most corrupt, people want change: Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Saturday. (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka) BJP national president Amit Shah at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Saturday. (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka)

BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday blew the poll bugle in election-bound Meghalaya by calling the Congress-led government of Mukul D Sangma as “the most corrupt” and appealed to the people to overthrow it in the upcoming Assembly elections likely to be held in March.

“Har morche par Sangma government fail kar rahi hai. The most corrupt government in the past five years is this Sangma government. The Centre had given Rs 5,817 crore to Meghalaya during Congress rule. Later, our BJP government increased it to Rs 25,413 crore. The Congress government should let the people of Meghalaya know where this money has gone?” Shah asked at a public meeting at Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills district on Saturday.

Shah also said that 15 years of Congress “misrule” had put Meghalaya behind other states in terms of development. “Meghalaya needs a corruption-free government which can work in cooperation with the Modi government to develop the state,” Shah said.

Senior Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who flew with Shah to Meghalaya, harped on the “failure” of the Congress government on the development front and asked why there were no doctors in government hospitals when the chief minister himself happened to be a doctor. Shah is scheduled to address two rallies in Tripura on Sunday.

