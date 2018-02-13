CEC Rawat to inspect poll-preparedness in Meghalaya

Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat will be visiting Meghalaya for two days to review the poll-preparedness of the state, the top electoral official of the north-eastern state said on Tuesday. Meghalaya is set to go to polls on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 3.

During his two-day visit, Rawat will inspect the election machineries and meet state chief secretary Y Tsering and police chief S B Singh, chief electoral officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor told journalists.

The CEC will be accompanied by election commissioners Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa.

The Central Election Commission has also asked Tsering to hold a meeting with his counterparts in Assam to ensure that law and order is maintained on both sides of the inter-state border on the polling day, the election department chief said.

Currently, there are 172 polling stations in areas adjoining the 884-km-long Assam-Meghalaya border.

Of the 3,083 polling stations in the state, 67 will be manned by women, the CEO said, adding that every constituency will be having at least one such booth.

The home department has identified 633 polling stations as vulnerable, 315 as critical and 75 as both vulnerable and critical, he said.

“The BSF has been asked to intensify patrolling along the 443-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the assembly polls,” Kharkongor said, adding that he does not expect any poll-related disturbances in the state.

