BJP promises free sanitary napkins for women from BPL households in Meghalaya

The BJP on Thursday released its ‘vision document’ for Meghalaya, promising to provide free sanitary napkins to all women from BPL households and pension to daily-wage labourers if the party came to power in the state. Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will take place on February 27 and the results will be declared on March 3. The BJP is contesting 47 seats and has no pre-poll alliance with any party.

In the manifesto, released by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference at Shillong, the BJP promised to resolve the ban on coal mining, which affected thousands of families dependent on it, if voted to power. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned coal mining in Meghalaya in 2014. The BJP has also promised to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for state employees.

Highlighting that the youth are the strength of the state, the BJP said it will create an environment for big businesses to invest in the state and create jobs in large numbers. According to the document, every youth in the state is assured of job opportunity. The BJP will create at least two lakh employment opportunities in the tourism sector, it said. Stating that Meghalaya can become the centre of a robust healthcare system, the ‘vision document’ said the BJP will establish a specialised cancer treatment hospital here and upgrade all health institutes, besides making available Rs 5 lakh health insurance under the Centre’s new healthcare programme.

Pointing to the failure of the ruling Congress to build ‘pukka’ roads in every village and provide 24/7 electricity to every household, the document assured housing for all with ‘pukka’ roofs, setting up of more government schools with trained teachers and setting up of agricultural markets. The document also promised that the BJP will try to resolve the inter-state boundary issues taking advantage of the party’s governments at the Centre and in Assam.

