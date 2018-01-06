Amit Shah starts campaigning in Meghalaya, asks people to overthrow corrupt Sangma govt

Tikrikilla: BJP Party President Amit Shah during an election rally at Tikrikita High school playground, Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Tikrikilla: BJP Party President Amit Shah during an election rally at Tikrikita High school playground, Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

BJP Chief Amit Shah, on Saturday, blew the poll bugle in election-bound Meghalaya by calling the Congress-led government of Mukul D Sangma as “the most corrupt,” He also appealed to the people to overthrow it in the ensuing assembly election likely to be held in March.

“Har morche par Sangma government fail kar rahi hai. The most corrupt government in the past five years is this Sangma government. The Centre had given Rs 5,817 crore to Meghalaya during Congress rule. Later our BJP government increased it to Rs 25,413 crore. The Congress government should let the people of Meghalaya know where this money has gone?” Shah asked at a public meeting held at Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills district on Saturday, about 290 km from Shillong.

Amit Shah also said that the fifteen years of Congress “misrule” in Meghalaya has put it behind all other states of the country in terms of development. “Meghalaya needs a corruption-free government which can work in cooperation with the Modi government to develop the state,” the BJP president said, giving clear indications that the saffron party would fight together with other parties to oust the Congress in the hill state.

He also accused the Congress of following a divide-and-rule policy and said that in contrast the BJP policy was ‘sab-ka saath sab-ka vikaas.’ “The enthusiasm among the people has assured me that the people of Meghalaya will uproot the corrupt Congress government,” the BJP president said.

Senior Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who flew with Shah to Meghalaya, on the other hand, harped on the “failure” of the Congress government on the development front and asked why there were no doctors in government hospitals when the chief minister himself happened to be a medical professional. “Chief minister Mukul Sangma himself is a doctor. But there are no doctors in health centres in the state. This is tragic,” Sarma, who is also convenor of the BJP’s North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said. “The BJP will set up a medical college in Meghalaya within six months if voted to power,” he announced.

The BJP national president who arrived in Guwahati late Friday night. Kamakhya Temple was his first stop on early Saturday morning. He later flew to Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills district. Union tourism, culture and IT minister KJ Alphons and BJP Meghalaya state in-charge Nalin Kohli also accompanied him.

Shah later inaugurated a new state party office in Shillong and announced that the BJP offices would be soon opened in every district. “We will soon open a party office in every district of Meghalaya. We will definitely make the next government in Meghalaya,” he said, asking party workers to immediately launch a door-to-door campaign to oust the Congress regime.

The BJP president is flying to Tripura on Sunday where he is scheduled to address two public rallies, one each at Ambassa and Udaipur. The BJP is likely to put up a big fight in Tripura to oust the Left Front government that has been in office in the state since April 1993.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd