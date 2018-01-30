We stand with you and will defend your culture, your way of thinking: Rahul Gandhi in Shillong

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited Shillong to attend the State Congress Committee Executive Meeting. (Source: Twitter/OfficeOfRG) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited Shillong to attend the State Congress Committee Executive Meeting. (Source: Twitter/OfficeOfRG)

A month before Meghalaya heads for assembly polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited Shillong to attend the State Congress Committee Executive Meeting. Lauding the warm response the leader received on his visit, Gandhi in a tweet said, “Huge crowds, excitement and energy here in Meghalaya, where we launched our campaign today for the assembly elections. My family and I have had a special bond with the people of the North East and I enjoy renewing and strengthening that bond with every visit.”

After concluding the executive meeting, the leader also took part in ‘Celebration of Peace’, an event dedicated to the way of life in Meghalaya. The leader was felicitated and was presented with a white rose as a ‘token of peace’. Speaking at the event, Gandhi said that he likes Shillong “very much, although it is slightly cold here but it is very nice.”

Being hailed as a youth-icon at the event, Gandhi said, “My message not only to the youth of Shillong but to the youth of India is that our nation’s strength is our diverse culture, our different languages, our different ways of thinking and we are strongest when all of us stand together in our diversity.”

Rahul added, “I think every single state including Meghalaya has a space in India, their dreams, their aspirations are equally important and it doesn’t matter how small the state is. Every single Indian person’s aspirations and dreams should be equally important.”

Urging the youth to be proud of India’s cultural diversity, Gandhi said, “Be proud of your heritage, be proud of your languages, of your culture, of your religion we are all proud of you. We stand with you and we will defend your culture and your way of thinking.”

Responding to his plans to revisit the state, Gandhi said, “I’m going to come here for an extended period and I’m going to travel around the state and talk to youngsters of the state and listen to your issues and try to understand what your dreams and aspirations are. So I’m going to be back here soon.”

