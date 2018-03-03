Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Counting begins shortly

The counting of votes in the three northeast state of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland is set to begin amid tight security. While Tripura went to polls on February 18, elections were held in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. Though the strength of each of the Assemblies in the three states is 60 members, voting was held for 59 constituencies in all of them, for different reasons.
There was considerable voter turnout in all three states; Tripura recorded a turnout close to 89 per cent while Nagaland and Meghalaya recorded nearly 75 per cent voters’ participation. Tripura is witnessing a direct battle between the ruling Left and the BJP, which has been trying to make inroads into the northeast.
In Meghalaya, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma-led Congress is facing a dual threat from Conrad Sangma-led NPP and the BJP which has been a marginal player till the last election. In Nagaland, the BJP in alliance with Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP will look to oust NPF which has been in power since 2003. Adequate security measures have been taken at all counting centres across the three states.
Tripura, which went to polls on February 18, recorded a voter turnout of over 80 per cent. Will the BJP be able to topple the 25-year-old Left Front government?
In Nagaland, the race is largely between Chief Minister T R Zeliang of the NPF, and his predecessor Neiphiu Rio, who now heads his own party, the NDPP, which is in alliance with the BJP.
In Meghalaya, which went to polls on February 27 and recorded a voter turnout of 75 per cent, the fight is between the BJP and the Congress.
The elections results in the northeastern states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland will start pouring in from 8:00 am onwards on Saturday. While news channels will start an exhaustive day-long analysis of the developments unfolding in the three states, the Election Commission of India will also give out comprehensive trends and results on its website. But you can log in to indianexpress.com for results and analysis through the day.