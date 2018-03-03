Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Counting begins shortly

Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland Assembly Polls Result 2018: There had been considerable voter turnout in all three states which went to elections last month. While Tripura recorded a turnout close to 89 per cent, Nagaland and Meghalaya recorded a nearly 75 per cent voter’s participation. (Express photo/Representational) Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland Assembly Polls Result 2018: There had been considerable voter turnout in all three states which went to elections last month. While Tripura recorded a turnout close to 89 per cent, Nagaland and Meghalaya recorded a nearly 75 per cent voter’s participation. (Express photo/Representational)

The counting of votes in the three northeast state of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland is set to begin amid tight security. While Tripura went to polls on February 18, elections were held in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. Though the strength of each of the Assemblies in the three states is 60 members, voting was held for 59 constituencies in all of them, for different reasons.

There was considerable voter turnout in all three states; Tripura recorded a turnout close to 89 per cent while Nagaland and Meghalaya recorded nearly 75 per cent voters’ participation. Tripura is witnessing a direct battle between the ruling Left and the BJP, which has been trying to make inroads into the northeast.

In Meghalaya, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma-led Congress is facing a dual threat from Conrad Sangma-led NPP and the BJP which has been a marginal player till the last election. In Nagaland, the BJP in alliance with Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP will look to oust NPF which has been in power since 2003. Adequate security measures have been taken at all counting centres across the three states.

