Meghalaya Nationalist Congress Party chief removed

Incumbent state vice president Vijay Raj has been accordingly appointed as the working president of the party state unit. Incumbent state vice president Vijay Raj has been accordingly appointed as the working president of the party state unit.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has sacked Meghalaya state president Sanbor Shullai for reportedly hobnobbing with the BJP. Incumbent state vice president Vijay Raj has been accordingly appointed as the working president of the party state unit.

“On the recommendation of the NCP national General Secretary in-charge NE states Praful Patel, Shullai has been relieved from the post of state president with immediate effect,” NCP Secretary S R Kohli said in a letter to the state unit, a copy of which was made available to the media.

Sources close to the party said that Shullai was removed amid media reports of his hobnobbing with the BJP keeping in view Assembly elections in the state next year.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App