Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Voting underway in Meghalaya, Nagaland

Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: polling will be conducted for 59 seats in both the states with one candidate declared unopposed in Nagaland and election in one constituency of Meghalaya countermanded. Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: polling will be conducted for 59 seats in both the states with one candidate declared unopposed in Nagaland and election in one constituency of Meghalaya countermanded.

Voting for the 60-member assemblies in Meghalaya and Nagaland will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on Tuesday. Incidentally, polling will be conducted for 59 seats in both the states with one candidate declared unopposed in Nagaland and election in one constituency of Meghalaya countermanded.

In Meghalaya, the election has been countermanded in Williamnagar in the wake of the killing of an NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma in an IED blast, while in Nagaland, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency.

A total of 370 candidates are in the fray in Meghalaya, which has 18,30,104 voters, of which 9,23,848 are women. While in Nagaland, 184 candidates from nine parties and 11 Independent candidates are in the fray. There is a total of 11,91,513 voters, of which 5,89,806 are women and 5,925 service voters.

ALSO READ | Battlelines drawn as stage set for voting in Meghalaya, Nagaland

The results of the polls in the two states will be declared on Saturday, along with the results of the election in Tripura, which went to polls on February 18.

Meghalaya, Nagaland Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd