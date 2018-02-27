Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Voting underway in Meghalaya, Nagaland

Voting for the 60-member assemblies in Meghalaya and Nagaland will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on Tuesday. Incidentally, polling will be conducted for 59 seats in both the states with one candidate declared unopposed in Nagaland and election in one constituency of Meghalaya countermanded.
In Meghalaya, the election has been countermanded in Williamnagar in the wake of the killing of an NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma in an IED blast, while in Nagaland, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency.
A total of 370 candidates are in the fray in Meghalaya, which has 18,30,104 voters, of which 9,23,848 are women. While in Nagaland, 184 candidates from nine parties and 11 Independent candidates are in the fray. There is a total of 11,91,513 voters, of which 5,89,806 are women and 5,925 service voters.
The results of the polls in the two states will be declared on Saturday, along with the results of the election in Tripura, which went to polls on February 18.
One person has sustained injuries in a bomb blast that took place in a polling station Mon District's Tizit in Nagaland.
Meghalaya Director General of Police S B Singh has said 580 polling stations have been categorised as 'vulnerable' and strict security measures are in place across the state to ensure free and fair polls. Another 340 polling booths have been categorised as 'critical' while 67 are both vulnerable as well as critical. The BSF has also been asked to keep a close vigil along the 443 km-long India-Bangladesh border, the CEO said. The Election Commission has appointed in all 43 observers to ensure hassle-free polls, he added.
In Meghalaya, except for the two state parties - the United Democratic Party and the Hills State Peoples Democratic Party - which forged a pre-poll alliance and are contesting in 45 seats, 13 other political parties are contesting independently.
The Congress and BJP are pitted against each other with the former fielding 59 candidates and the latter has put up nominees in 47 constituencies.
A polling booth outside Chakhesang Baptist Church in Dimapur. (Express photo by Kallol Dey)
Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang and family in line to cast vote at the polling booth. (Express photo by Kallol Dey)
(Express photo by Kallol Dey)
Voters standing in queue pray at a polling booth in Dimapur before polling started (Express photo by Kallol Dey)
Past elections in Meghalaya have seen candidates with names such as Hitler and Frankenstein, some of them also making it to the assembly. Frankenstein W Momin, in fact, is here this time too, contesting as the NPP candidate from Mendipathar. This time, the list of 370 candidates — the fates of 361 will be decided Tuesday — once again highlights the imaginative names used by all three major tribal communities of the matrilineal state — the Khasis, Jaintias and Garos.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes to Twitter to people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to vote in large numbers in the assembly elections taking place.
Voting has begun at the Shillong model polling station North in Meghalaya after it was delayed due to issues with the EVM.(Image Source: ANI Twitter)
Voting has been delayed at Shillong model polling station North in Meghalaya due to issues with the EVM, reports ANI.
Both Nagaland and Meghalaya are seeing an increase in the number of women candidates. In Nagaland, where no woman ever has been voted to the Assembly, five women candidates are in the fray – the highest ever. The number of women candidates in Meghalaya is also the highest this time around with 32 in the fray.
In Nagaland, three-time chief minister and former Lok Sabha MP, Neiphiu Rio, the chief ministerial candidate for Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), has been declared unopposed after his Naga People’s Front rival withdrew from the contest in Northern Angami-II A/C.
Voting for 59 assembly seats, each in Meghalaya and Nagaland, begins.
Both BJP and Congress have left no stones unturned to claim victory in the two states. The BJP---following the formation of its governments in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh---is making a determined bid to expand its footprint in the Northeast.
On the other hand, the Congress, which has given three chief ministers to Nagaland, is contesting only 18 seats, two less than the BJP.
Welcome to our live blog for the assembly elections being held in two north-eastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland. Read here for all the latest updates.