VP Venkaiah Naidu visits Manipur: Urges govt to work towards increasing farmers’ income

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Express photo) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Express photo)

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that agriculture should be made a fully viable occupation in all parts of India to boost the country’s economy. The vice-president was addressing the valedictory function of the ‘One-day State Level Workshop on Biodiversity and Sustainable Agriculture for Doubling of Farmers’ Income’, at City Convention Centre in Imphal. The workshop was jointly organised by the Government of Manipur and Central Agricultural University, Imphal.

Noting the rich natural resources of the North East, Naidu said the people should learn to tap dividends from the region’s potential. Asserting that development bears no meaning if it does not reach to each and every citizen of the state and the country, the vice-president stressed the need to improve connectivity to ensure development even in the interior areas.

He further urged the Manipur government to give more emphasis on implementation and development to increase farmers’ income.

Venkaiah Naidu hailed the outstanding performances of Manipuri players, for making the whole country proud in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia.

The vice-president arrived in Imphal by an Air force plane, Rajhans around 1.30 pm, where he was received by the Governor Najma Heptulla, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his cabinet ministers.

Naidu, who is visiting Manipur on his three-day tour program to Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur, received the Guard of Honour by a joint battalion of Manipur Rifles and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB).

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd