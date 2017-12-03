Two women members of banned militant outfit held in Manipur

Two women cadres of a proscribed militant outfit have been arrested in the hill district of Tengnoupal, police said. The two members of Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup were held at around 3.45 pm yesterday during frisking at Tengnoupal Bailey Bridge, they said. The women, who were heading to Imphal town from Moreh in a passenger van, had intent to carry out “illegal activities”, a police official said. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

