Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant Sponsored

A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant
Latest News

Two BSF jawans killed in IED blast in Imphal

The IED was suspected to have been planted by insurgents active in the area, an official said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2018 4:15:53 pm
Two BSF jawans killed in IED blast in Imphal The blast triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED) occurred at about 2 pm, when the BSF men were deployed just outside the gate of their Koirengi sector headquarters camp, on the Dimapur-Imphal highway in Imphal. (Image courtesy: ANI Twitter)
Top News

Two BSF (Border Security Force) jawans were killed in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast outside their camp Manipur’s Imphal on Wednesday afternoon, reported PTI. An official said the blast occurred at about 2 pm, when the BSF men were deployed just outside the gate of their Koirengi sector headquarters camp, on the Dimapur-Imphal highway in the city.

The two jawans, both of constable rank, received splinter injuries in the blast and later succumbed, the official said.
The IED was suspected to have been planted by insurgents active in the area, he added.

This incident comes just a day after a militant suspect exploded two hand-grenades targeting the PRO office of the Assam Rifles in the state capital, injuring a sentry guarding the office. A similar attack was carried out on March 7 last but no casualty was reported at that time. The banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF) militant of Manipur had claimed the responsibility for the March attack.

READ | Assam Rifles jawan injured in grenade attack in Imphal

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now