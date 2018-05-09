Two BSF jawans killed in IED blast in Imphal

The blast triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED) occurred at about 2 pm, when the BSF men were deployed just outside the gate of their Koirengi sector headquarters camp, on the Dimapur-Imphal highway in Imphal. (Image courtesy: ANI Twitter) The blast triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED) occurred at about 2 pm, when the BSF men were deployed just outside the gate of their Koirengi sector headquarters camp, on the Dimapur-Imphal highway in Imphal. (Image courtesy: ANI Twitter)

Two BSF (Border Security Force) jawans were killed in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast outside their camp Manipur’s Imphal on Wednesday afternoon, reported PTI. An official said the blast occurred at about 2 pm, when the BSF men were deployed just outside the gate of their Koirengi sector headquarters camp, on the Dimapur-Imphal highway in the city.

The two jawans, both of constable rank, received splinter injuries in the blast and later succumbed, the official said.

The IED was suspected to have been planted by insurgents active in the area, he added.

This incident comes just a day after a militant suspect exploded two hand-grenades targeting the PRO office of the Assam Rifles in the state capital, injuring a sentry guarding the office. A similar attack was carried out on March 7 last but no casualty was reported at that time. The banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF) militant of Manipur had claimed the responsibility for the March attack.

(With PTI inputs)

